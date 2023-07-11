Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal midfielder to not leave club this summer: Reports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly urged Emile Smith Rowe to remain at the club this summer despite rumors over a potential exit.

Smith Rowe endured a difficult 2022/23 campaign due to fitness issues. The England international had to undergo groin surgery early in the season and was sidelined for the majority of the term as a result.

He only registered 12 Premier League appearances for the Gunners last season, recording a total of just over 160 minutes on the pitch (via Transfermarkt).

The Arsenal forward was linked with a departure from North London this summer transfer window, with clubs such as Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United rumored to be interested.

However, Arteta has now told Smith Rowe to remain at the Emirates beyond this summer. The Spanish boss reportedly wants to give the Englishman an opportunity to rejuvenate his career at the Emirates, according to journalist Charles Watts.

He told TEAMTALK (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“He’s certainly not on the Arsenal scrapheap. Mikel Arteta has told him that he wants him to stay. I think going into the summer, I thought there was a good chance he could probably go… But by all accounts, they want him to stay and are going to give him an opportunity, which I’m really happy with.”

Smith Rowe did have a place in the starting XI during the 2021/22 campaign under Arteta, where he recorded 10 goals and two assists in 33 Premier League appearances for Arsenal. His existing contract at the Emirates runs until 2026.

"A great statement of intent" - Steve Nicol praises Arsenal for transfer business this summer

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has lavished praise on Arsenal for their transfer business this summer.

The Gunners have secured Kai Havertz's signature from Chelsea for £65 million and are reportedly close to signing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice for more than £100 million.

Nicol has lauded the Gunners for the intent they have shown this window. He told ESPN:

“Signing Declan Rice, Havertz and Timber is a great statement of intent from the club to the fans that we like what we saw last year, but we want to get better."

However, he added that Arsenal's relative lack of experience challenging for the title in recent times will continue to be a hindrance. Nicol added:

“But it’s a whole world away from those three joining a team that’s actually been consistently fighting for the title for a period of time because it has only been one year. That’s the challenge.”

It remains to be seen whether the North London outfit can once again challenge for the Premier League title during the 2023/24 campaign. They led the league standings for the majority of the 2022-23 season but were ultimately pipped to the title by Manchester City.

