Mikel Arteta not totally convinced about signing Arsenal-linked star in January, has 'concerns' over player's current situation - Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly has concerns about Ivan Toney as speculation grows over a potential January move for the Brentford striker.

Football Transfers reports that Arteta is wary of Toney being able to fit his vision of a Gunners star. The Spanish coach isn't fully sold on the England international despite his proven goalscoring resume.

A source was quoted as saying:

“Arteta typically favours players with a disciplined and clean-cut image. Arteta has had previous disagreements with Toney and is concerned about his current situation.”

Toney is currently amid an eight-month ban for breaching FA rules regarding betting. The 27-year-old can return to action in January and has started training with his Brentford teammates again.

However, Arteta isn't only cautious about the Bees frontman's image but also paying a substantial amount for a player midway through the season. The source added:

“Additionally, Arteta is wary of the risk associated with paying £60 million for a player midway through the season who may not be match-fit."

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly interested in Toney who has been one of the Premier League's most prolific forwards since Brentford's promotion in 2021. He bagged 20 goals in 33 league games last season, finishing third in the goalscoring charts. The England international has two years left on his contract with the Bees but is believed to be interested in making the step up at this stage of his career.

Arsenal do possess plenty of options in attack, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah vying for a center-forward starting berth. However, both haven't put up the numbers that Toney has and many argue that the Gunners need a proven goalscorer to take them to the next level.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank doesn't want to lose Arsenal target Ivan Toney

Thomas Frank has made clear his feelings about potentially losing Toney in the January transfer window. The Brentford coach was hesitant about discussing the possibility that his top scorer departs Gtech Community Stadium soon (via talkSPORT):

“That’s too far ahead, I’m not even thinking about that. Ask me when we get a little bit closer, I probably can’t answer your question but maybe a little bit closer to the actual situation."

Frank then insisted that he'd told the Bees' higher-ups that he doesn't want the English striker sold. He deems Toney as a world-class player:

“For me as a coach, I don’t want to sell him. Of course I want my best players. Of course I say to Phil [Giles] or Matt [Benham] ‘don’t sell him’. Ivan is a world class player, so why should we sell a world class player?"

Toney's stock has grown in the Premier League amid Brentford's impressive spell in the English top flight. The Arsenal target joined the Bees from Peterborough back in 2020 and has gone on to score 68 goals and provided 21 assists in 124 games across competitions.

The former Newcastle United academy graduate has also broken into the England national team setup. He's earned one cap for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions and many expect that number to improve once his ban ends.