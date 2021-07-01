Mino Raiola keen to involve Cristiano Ronaldo in a swap deal for Manchester United star - Reports

Superagent Mino Raiola is working on a swap-deal involving Cristiano Ronaldo and his star client Paul Pogba, according to Juvefc.com.

Both Ronaldo and Pogba have one year remaining on their respective contracts with their clubs. In Ronaldo's case, it looks highly unlikely that the 36-year-old forward will sign a contract extension with the Turin-based outfit.

The Portuguese forward is unhappy in Italy after Juventus surrendered their Serie A domination to Inter Milan. They struggled in the league last season and only barely qualified for next season's Champions League.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United has always been clouded by uncertainty. Ever since joining the Red Devils in the summer of 2016, Mino Raiola has always expressed a desire to see his client play for either Juventus or Real Madrid.

Manchester United are one of the few clubs who can realistically afford Cristiano Ronaldo

In these tough financial times, only Manchester United and Real Madrid could realistically afford Cristiano Ronaldo's high wage demands. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently earning €31 million in wages at the Allianz Stadium.

Ronaldo could be forced to take a minor paycut if he decides to join United. The Red Devils are in for a massive summer this time around who are reportedly in the market for a new winger, a centre-back and a forward.

However, if Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford this summer, he will likely become the club's highest earner.

Ronaldo and Pogba faced each other at Euro 2020

If the swap-deal goes through, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba will return to the clubs they first made their names at. The French midfielder joined Juventus in 2012 after not getting enough game time under Sir Alex Ferguson. Pogba made a name for himself in Turin as one of the world's top midfielders, before rejoining Manchester United for a then-world record fee of £89 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, joined Real Madrid in 2009 for a world record £80 million after helping Manchester United win the Champions League. The Portuguese also won his first Ballon d'Or award while playing for the Red Devils in 2008.

