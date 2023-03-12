MLS club interested in signing Liverpool superstar linked with potential Barcelona move in summer - Reports

Major League Soccer (MLS) club St. Louis City SC are interested in signing Liverpool forward and Barcelona target Roberto Firmino on a free transfer, according to journalist Tom Bogert.

Firmino has been a key player for the Reds since joining them from Hoffenheim in 2015, bagging 108 goals and 79 assists in 355 appearances across competitions. He has helped them win seven trophies, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

However, the Brazil international's Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season. It emerged last week that he has decided to leave when his deal runs out in the summer.

Firmino is keen to end the 2022-23 season strongly with the Merseyside-based club. Meanwhile, there's already speculation about where he could be headed next, with teams across the globe said to be interested in him.

According to the aforementioned source, a transfer to the United States is a serious option for the forward. MLS club St. Louis City SC are keen to secure his services on a free transfer in the summer.

It's worth noting that Lutz Pfannenstiel, the club's sporting director, knows the 31-year-old closely. The German was functioning as the head of international relations and scouting at Hoffenheim when Firmino was on the Bundesliga outfit's books.

Pfannenstiel has already been in touch with Firmino to discuss a potential transfer to St. Louis City SC, according to journalist Manuel Veth. It remains to be seen if a move to Missouri will be enticing for the forward.

The Citypark outfit are not the only MLS club interested in acquiring Firmino. There are suggestions that Los Angeles FC are also in the fray for the Brazilian.

MLS clubs face competition from Barcelona for Liverpool's Roberto Firmino

MLS clubs, though, might only have an outside chance of signing Roberto Firmino this summer. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, he has interest from top clubs in Europe.

Serie A giants Inter Milan hold an interest in signing the Liverpool man, as per Veth. Meanwhile, Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the former Hoffenheim attacker.

Firmino has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona as he seeks a new challenge after eight years with the Reds. Either way, he's not short of options. It will be interesting to see who he eventually decides to join when he leaves Anfield.

Poll : 0 votes