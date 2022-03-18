MLS clubs approach Real Madrid with enquiry for 30-year-old star: Reports

A number of MLS clubs have reportedly approached Real Madrid over defender Dani Carvajal's availability. Carvajal, 30, has been a mainstay for Los Blancos over the years as their first-choice right-back. He has continued to be a consistent performer, having featured on 25 occasions this season.

However, Madrid are bracing themselves for MLS teams to start bidding for the Spaniard. Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle) has indicated that there is interest in the player from abroad.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Dani Carvajal has been called-up by Spain for the upcoming international break.



26/03: Albania (friendly)

29/03: Iceland (friendly) | Dani Carvajal has been called-up by Spain for the upcoming international break.26/03: Albania (friendly)29/03: Iceland (friendly) ❗| Dani Carvajal has been called-up by Spain for the upcoming international break. 🇪🇸26/03: Albania (friendly)29/03: Iceland (friendly) https://t.co/WJEolJtHjT

They added that the La Liga leaders are considering signing a right-back this summer, which suggests Carvajal might exit the club.

There is a chance the right-back remains in Europe with Bayern Munich reportedly keen on the 30-year-old. But the MLS offers Carvajal an interesting option with the chance to be part of a league that is still emerging being appealing.

As for Real Madrid's right-back situation, the Santiago Bernabeu outfit have been linked with a move for Chelsea right-back Reece James, according to the Daily Mail. This could be a result of the current sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich, which will halt transfer activity.

Real Madrid's Carvajal would offer any MLS side an abundance of experience

Carvajal has become one of Europe's finest right-backs at Real Madrid.

Somewhat of an unsung hero, Carvajal has developed into one of Europe's top defenders. He has been part of the success the side has had over the past decade. The Spain international has appeared for Real Madrid 319 times, scoring seven goals and contributing 52 assists.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Dani Carvajal averages 2.63 points won per game, the best average in La Liga by a player. [ | Dani Carvajal averages 2.63 points won per game, the best average in La Liga by a player. [ @fbref 📊| Dani Carvajal averages 2.63 points won per game, the best average in La Liga by a player. [@fbref] https://t.co/malcD1UUaB

Following his return to the club, Carlo Ancelotti commented on the right-back who he had previously managed during his first tenure as Los Blancos boss. He told reporters (via Managing Madrid):

“Carvajal will be around for a while and it’s time to take a step forward and be an important component of this project as we look to win more titles.”

Ancelotti clearly sees the Spaniard as his right-back for the foreseeable future but the player may be attracted by clubs from MLS.

Having won two La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League trophies and a Copa Del Rey, Carvajal could feel it is now time for a new adventure.

The MLS continues to become an intriguing proposition for players nearing the twilight of their careers. Carvajal could be the latest to make the switch to the American league.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar