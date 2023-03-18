Mo Salah contemplating Liverpool exit, will prioritize a move to Spain in case of departure - Reports

According to Foot Mercato, Mohamed Salah is considering a move away from Liverpool and would prefer a move to a Spanish side if he leaves the Merseyside club.

Salah has been one of the Reds' most influential players since joining the club in 2017. He has scored 178 goals and provided 74 assists in 293 matches for Liverpool, leading them to one Champions League and one Premier League title.

However, the Egyptian has received criticism for some of his performances this season. Salah has scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 matches this campaign.

Last summer, the winger extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season. Given Liverpool's disappointing form this year, Salah is reportedly contemplating his future with the club.

According to the aforementioned report, a move to Spain would be Salah's preference. Barcelona and Real Madrid are the only two Spanish clubs that can afford to make a move for the 30-year-old.

Liverpool star James Milner reacted to UEFA Champions League elimination

Liverpool were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League with a 6-2 aggregate loss to Real Madrid over two legs in the Round of 16.

James Milner claimed after the tie that the Reds need to learn from the defeat and should focus on finishing the season on a high.

Milner said (via the Reds' official website):

"It’s down to us that we have to finish the season very strongly. We’ve obviously got an international break now. Is it a good thing, is it a bad thing? Only time will tell. Three big games when we come back."

"They’re all big games now, we have to go into each game and hopefully keep performing the way we want to, in the spells – we need to perform like that more often and be a bit more solid. It’d be nice to get a few more players back as well and hopefully can finish the season strongly and on a high."

Jurgen Klopp's team will return to action on April 1. They will make the trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City in the league following the international break. After City, they will face Chelsea away on April 5 and Arsenal at home on April 9.

Poll : 0 votes