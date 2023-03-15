Mohamed Salah closing in on Liverpool exit as European giants declare interest: Reports

Mohamed Salah is reportedly considering his future at Liverpool, just a year after signing a new long-term deal. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keeping tabs on the Egyptian forward and could move for him this summer.

As per Fichajes, Salah could be the next big Liverpool star to leave Anfield. They claim that the forward is getting closer to leaving the club as he wants a fresh challenge.

PSG are the ones keeping an eye on the situation as they would need a forward if one of their front three leaves. The futures of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar are in the balance as the Ligue 1 side eye a squad rebuild.

Salah was linked with PSG last summer too, but he decided to stay at the Anfield club and sign a new long-term contract. The Reds sold Sadio Mane last summer, while Roberto Firmino is leaving at the end of the current season.

Time for Liverpool to sell Mohamed Salah?

Two former Liverpool players believe it might be time for the club to 'move on' from Mohamed Salah. Jose Enrique and John Aldridge said that the club need to think about the future, and this summer might be the best time to cash in on the forward.

Enrique tweeted:

"He [Mohamed Salah] is a legend, one of the biggest legends of LFC [Liverpool], and no one can take that from him but I believe maybe [it is a] is good time for him to move on and for us as well".

Meanwhile, Aldridge wrote in his Sunday World column after the defeat to Bournemouth and said:

"In the last few seasons, Klopp's team had too much pace, power and desire for these relegation battlers to handle. Yet all that has changed – and I look at Mohamed Salah's body language, and something isn't right. After his goals against United last Sunday, I was looking to Salah to lead the team for the rest of the season and starring banging in two or three goals a week consistently."

He added:

"We all know how good Salah has been and still is, but he was dreadful yesterday and won't need me to tell him that. Take his missed penalty out of the equation and he turned in a display that lacked passion – and I hate to write negative things about a player who is an all-time Livèrpool great. There may be a debate over whether selling Salah this summer and using that money to reinvest in the team may be an option, but that idea can wait until the end of the season."

Poll : 0 votes