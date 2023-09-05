Mohamed Salah delays linking up with Egypt as he considers £200m Liverpool departure: Reports 

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has reportedly delayed linking up with Egypt's national team to consider a move to Al-Ittihad this summer.

According to the Daily Mail (h/t Mirror), Al-Ittihad officials arrived in the United Kingdom to discuss the possibility of signing the player and willing to offer £200 million for him. They have already seen a £150 million bid turned down by the Reds.

The Saudi Pro League club believe Salah is open to moving to their team. According to Independent.ie (h/t @AnythingLFC_), Salah has delayed linking up with the Egyptian national team to consider leaving the Anfield outfit.

The 31-year-old is, of course, the captain of the Pharaohs and they will want him to play in the AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia on 8 September. With one matchday to go, Egypt lead second-placed Guinea by three points.

Four days after the game, they have a friendly match scheduled against Tunisia on their home turf. Salah, who has 49 goals in 88 international games, signed a three-year deal at Anfield last summer.

But it remains to be seen if the former Chelsea and AS Roma winger will stay at Liverpool to see out the club-record contract. So far, he has mustered two goals and as many assists in four Premier League games this season.

Jurgen Klopp confident Al-Ittihad-linked Mohamed Salah is focused on Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp recently claimed that he isn't worrying about Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool.

The German tactician said (h/t TalkSPORT):

"We had meetings this week and they were not about what we did in the past, they are about what we must do in the future. Mo was with the players’ committee and there were moments where Mo was talking and it was nothing about [a possible move away]. He is completely here.

"He is completely here. Mo doesn’t have to come to my office to speak with me about this because, for me, it was not a subject for one second, to be honest."

Salah's impact on Liverpool cannot be understated. He has finished as their top-scorer in every season across competitions since his move from AS Roma six years ago.

The Egyptian superstar has bagged 188 goals and 81 assists in 309 goals for Liverpool and is currently fifth on their list of all-time top goalscorers.