Moises Caicedo has asked player linked with Liverpool to join him at Chelsea: Reports

Chelsea ace Moises Caicedo is reportedly trying to convince countryman Joel Ordonez to ignore interest from Liverpool and other sides in favor of joining the Blues. The Ecuador international has established himself as a key player for the Premier League side and is keen to be joined by the Club Brugge defender.

Joel Ordonez has been asked by Caicedo to consider a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer, according to reports from TBR Football journalist Graeme Bailey. The 20-year-old defender has been impressive in the Belgian top-flight and UEFA Champions League, appearing 30 times across all competitions for his club.

Chelsea were forced to recall Trevoh Chalobah from his loan spell at Crystal Palace in January after injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile left them light at the back. In their bid to take care of a problematic centre-back position in the summer, they have a number of candidates in their sights, including Ordonez.

Trending

Joel Ordonez came through the ranks at Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle, crossing paths with Caicedo, before leaving to join Club Brugge in 2022. Caicedo left the club three years earlier to move to Europe and believes his countryman has all it takes to become a top-class centre-back in the Premier League.

The Blues will hope to beat Liverpool to the signature of the centre-back, like they did with Caicedo if both sides move for him in the summer.

Chelsea have a good number of competitors for Ordonez's signature, seeing as the youngster has been watched by Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and several other English sides.

A number of these clubs had scouts in attendance as the defender made his ninth appearance of the Champions League season in his side's 2-1 win over Atalanta on Wednesday.

Chelsea among clubs linked with move for Liverpool star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly one of a number of sides monitoring Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, with a view of moving for him in the summer. The 26-year-old shot-stopper is prepared to move away from Anfield after failing to get regular minutes at the club.

Football Insider reports that the Blues and Newcastle United are the sides most interested in signing Kelleher, the Reds' long-time number two. Both sides are in need of a new goalkeeper in the summer and have identified Kelleher as a possible choice.

Kelleher has failed to displace Alisson as first-choice between the sticks for the Reds and has had to wait for injuries or cup games to play. The impending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia further complicates things for the Irishman, who is unwilling to stay on as third-choice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback