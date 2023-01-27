Moises Caicedo makes decision on future after Brighton reject bids from Arsenal and Chelsea: Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has reportedly decided that he will push for a move to Arsenal and Chelsea this month. The Seagulls have rejected offers from the two London rivals for the Ecuadorian.

Despite this, the Daily Mail reports that Caicedo is ready to push for a move to either the Gunners or the Blues. Arsenal are the latest side to have a bid rejected by Brighton worth £60 million.

Caicedo, 22, has become an integral member of Brighton's team, making 21 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist. The Ecuador midfielder is considering handing in a transfer request to get a dream move this month.

GOAL @goal Manchester United fan Moises Caicedo scores his first Brighton goal... against Manchester United Manchester United fan Moises Caicedo scores his first Brighton goal... against Manchester United 😬 https://t.co/NPGFvXtG9M

He is said to be concerned that he may not get the opportunity to join Arsenal or Chelsea in the summer. The two Premier League heavyweights are on the lookout for midfield acquisitions. Enzo Fernandez and Declan Rice have been touted for both clubs.

Brighton may be tempted by a bid in the region of £80 million. They do acknowledge that it will be difficult to assuage Caicedo on departing if he pushes for an exit.

He arrived at the Amex Stadium in 2021 from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million. He has made 31 appearances since then, scoring two goals and providing three assists. Brighton have already lost Leandro Trossard to Arsenal this month, and it appears that Caicedo may be another Seagulls player heading to London.

Everton's Amadou Onana rejects Chelsea move as Arsenal weigh up £50 million bid for the midfielder

Onana is on the two London rivals' transfer wishlist.

Another midfielder being linked with Arsenal and Chelsea is Everton's Onana. The Toffees' bleak situation at the bottom of the Premier League is leading to question marks over the futures of several of their players.

Onana has been a bright spark in a woeful campaign for Everton, making 20 appearances, scoring one goal and providing an assist. The Belgian has helped the side keep five clean sheets. He arrived at Goodison Park from LOSC Lille for £33 million, becoming a hit among Merseyside supporters.

He seems intent on helping the Premier League strugglers remain in the Premier League. Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad reports that he has rejected a move to Chelsea because he wants to concentrate on Everton's survival mission.

The Gunners are tracking the Belgian and could make a £50 million move for the player. He may be persuaded on a move to the Emirates Stadium. Everton ideally want to keep their squad together as they fight the risk of relegation. Sky Sports reports that the Toffees are close to appointing Sean Dyche as Frank Lampard's successor.

