"More than confident on Paul Pogba deal"- European giants edging closer to completing the signing of Manchester United midfielder

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Juventus 'are more than confident' of completing the signing of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. He is set to leave Old Trafford after the expiration of his contract on June 30 and has already bid farewell to the club and its fans.

Juventus are believed to be in negotiations with the Frenchman and are expected to secure his signature in the coming days. Paul Pogba rose to prominence during his first spell with Juventus. He developed into one of the best midfielders in the world during his four seasons with the Bianconeri. He joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016 for a then-world-record fee of £89 million.

He has failed to live up to his price tag during his time at United. He has often been criticized for his lack of consistency and off-field antics. Pogba has decided to run down his contract at Old Trafford and become a free agent this summer.

Romano has revealed that the midfielder looks set to sign a four-year contract with Juventus, who have proposed a €8 million net per season wage plus add-ons deal.

"Juventus are more than confident on Paul Pogba deal. Contacts will continue in the coming days to seal the agreement with French midfielder on a four-year contract. Work in progress. Juventus salary proposal is still around €8m net per season plus add-ons," said Romano on Twitter.

Paul Pogba helped Juventus win four consecutive Scudettos and two Coppa Italia's during his first stint with the Serie A giants. He thrived under the management of Massimiliano Allegri between 2014 and 2016.

The Frenchman could be set to reunite with the Italian tactician and will hope to rejuvenate his career next season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



Juventus salary proposal is still around €8m net per season plus add-ons. Juventus are more than confident on Paul Pogba deal. Contacts will continue in the coming days to seal the agreement with French midfielder on a four-year contract. Work in progress.Juventus salary proposal is still around €8m net per season plus add-ons. Juventus are more than confident on Paul Pogba deal. Contacts will continue in the coming days to seal the agreement with French midfielder on a four-year contract. Work in progress. ⚪️⚫️🇫🇷 #JuventusJuventus salary proposal is still around €8m net per season plus add-ons. https://t.co/CWwyItMJ0m

Manchester United are eager to sign Barcelona star to replace Juventus-bound Paul Pogba

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have rejected Manchester United's opening bid for Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils reportedly offered £51 million plus £8.5 in add-ons.

Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag is possibly keen to reunite with the former Ajax midfielder at Old Trafford this summer. The Dutch tactician helped develop De Jong into one of the most promising young talents during their time together in Amsterdam prior to his move to Barcelona in 2019.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Barcelona have turned down this opening bid - but clubs remain in contact.



De Jong has never indicated his desire to anyone. He’s still waiting. Manchester United have made an opening proposal for Frenkie de Jong after talks started June 1. €60m plus €10m add-ons.Barcelona have turned down this opening bid - but clubs remain in contact.De Jong has never indicated his desire to anyone. He’s still waiting. Manchester United have made an opening proposal for Frenkie de Jong after talks started June 1. €60m plus €10m add-ons. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFCBarcelona have turned down this opening bid - but clubs remain in contact.De Jong has never indicated his desire to anyone. He’s still waiting. https://t.co/UlW7NurAAi

The Red Devils will be keen to sign a replacement for Paul Pogba, who will leave the club after the expiration of his contract on June 30. The Premier League giants are therefore likely to return with a second bid for Frenkie de Jong.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far