Morgan Gibbs-White's move to Tottenham in jeopardy as Nottingham Forest consider legal action against alleged illegal approach from Spurs: Reports

Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering taking legal action against Tottenham Hotspur in relation to the latter's pursuit of Morgan Gibbs-White. It comes in the wake of the London club triggering the England international's release clause.

Spurs have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old England international this summer. Reports via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano even indicated that they had triggered the player's release clause, which is in the region of £60 million.

He further added that a medical was expected to take place for Gibbs-White on Friday to seal his move to Tottenham Hotspur. However, the transfer is now believed to be in jeopardy as Forest are weighing up the possibility of taking legal action against Spurs.

Reports via Sky Sports revealed that Forest have accused Tottenham of making illegal contact with the player. They also added that they never gave permission for Spurs to speak with Gibbs-White, a process that is usually undergone during transfer talks.

Gibbs-White is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's top-rated stars and would no doubt be a good addition to Thomas Frank's team. He registered seven goals and 10 assists in 38 games for Forest across all competitions last season.

Meanwhile, the news now comes as a major setback for Thomas Frank's side, who have been ambitious in the transfer market this summer. Spurs have already made the loan moves of Kevin Danso, 26, from Lille, and Mathy Tels, 20, from Bayern Munich, permanent. The North London club also completed the signing of Mohamed Kudus, 24, from West Ham United for £55 million on Thursday.

Journalist hints at next player Tottenham could go for after signing Mohamed Kudus

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed that Spurs could make a move for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa this summer.

The North London club, who just recently completed the transfer of Ghanaian forward Kudus, could still add more firepower to their attack ahead of next season.

Reporter Sheth stated that Wissa could be another option for Thomas Frank's team. He could raid his former club, Brentford, for the 28-year-old DR Congo international. Sheth said on Sky Sports"

"Tottenham are after one of Thomas Frank's former players, Yoane Wissa. That pursuit, I'm told, will not be impacted by Kudus' imminent arrival. There's been no club-to-club contact between Tottenham and Brentford as of yet, but we expect that to be pretty soon."

He concluded:

"Wissa is into the final year of his contract and turns 29 in September, with those ingredients, Spurs may feel that there is a deal to be done."

Wissa scored a remarkable 20 goals and registered five assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for Brentford last season.

