Multiple Barcelona stars showed up to training despite Hansi Flick giving the players a day off: Reports

Thirteen Barcelona stars reportedly showed up for training despite receiving a day off from head coach Hansi Flick. This unofficial training session took place after the Blaugrana bagged a 5-0 win against Valencia in the quarter-final of Copa del Rey on Thursday, February 6, at Mestalla.

Barca Universal reported that after qualifying for the Copa del Rey semifinal, the Catalan squad was supposed to return to Barcelona on a charter flight. However, the flight got canceled due to the weather conditions and the players had to take a bus, delaying their arrival by hours.

Under these circumstances, Hansi Flick decided to cancel that day's training session, initially scheduled for 12:30 pm at the Ciutat Esportiva. However, Jules Kounde, Ferran Torres, Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Inigo Martinez, Andreas Christensen, Wojciech Szczesny, Eric Garcia, Robert Lewandoski, Ronald Araujo, Dani Olmo, Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong arrived and trained, as per Jijantes FC.

Trending

Gavi's and Andreas Christensen's reported presence in the suspended training session appears to be good news for Barca fans. Both players missed the clash against Valencia due to their respective injuries and their being back in training can be indicative of their potential return to the pitch.

Barcelona will play against Sevilla next in LaLiga clash on Sunday, February 9, at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Hansi Flick on Barcelona's 5-0 win against Valencia in Copa del Rey quarter-final

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick praised his squad's performance in their 5-0 win against Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarter-final.

Barcelona opened their scoring with Ferran Torres' goal from an assist by Alejandro Balde with a through ball just three minutes into the match. The 24-year-old winger doubled the score for the visitors in the 17th minute.

Fermín López netted the third with a left-footed shot from an assist by Pedri with a through ball in the 23rd minute. Torres struck again after being set up by Raphinha in the 30th minute. Lamine Yamal scored the fifth and last goal of the clash with a left-footed shot after being set up by the 28-year-old Brazilian star in the 59th minute.

The Catalan squad maintained a ball possession of 77 percent against Valencia while having nine shots on target. In the post-match press conference after the Blaugrana qualified for the Copa del Rey semi-final, Hansi Flick said (via the club's official website):

"The team went out just as focused as they did at the Estadi Olímpic ... I am happy with the way we played and how the team is concentrating on scoring goals. I like this team's mentality ... But there are some tough weeks ahead and it is very important to get everybody into form."

The German manager also highlighted that his squad needs to keep pushing and do better with several upcoming matches and added:

"The team needs to learn to manage their energy more, there are two games almost every week."

Barcelona are currently third in the LaLiga table with 45 points in 22 matches. They are four points behind table toppers and arch-rivals Real Madrid and would like to bag wins in their upcoming matches to rise to the top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback