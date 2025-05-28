Multiple Bundesliga clubs including Bayer Leverkusen keen on signing Liverpool star Harvey Elliott: Reports

Multiple Bundesliga sides, including Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool star Harvey Elliott this summer. The English youngster has recorded five goals and three assists in 28 outings across competitions this season.

Harvey Elliott moved to the Liverpool first team in July 2021 after representing their under-23 team. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has since then made 147 appearances for the Reds, recording 15 goals and 20 assists across competitions. The youngster missed out on multiple games due to a broken foot this season, but has maintained decent form. However, Elliott has been heavily linked to an exit from the club this summer amid a lack of consistent game time.

According to MailSport journalist Lewis Steele, multiple European giants are interested in securing Harvey Elliott's services from Liverpool this summer. Interested clubs include Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, and some Premier League sides, including Brighton & Hove Albion.

Harvey Elliott's departure appears to be more likely as Liverpool are reportedly closing in on signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. Elliott could be a decent replacement for Wirtz for Leverkusen if the German signs for the Reds this summer. Meanwhile, Dortmund and Brighton could also benefit from a talented prospect like Elliott, especially due to his flair in the attack.

Liverpool handed boost in their pursuit of Florian Wirtz after the German's reported phone call to Bayern Munich: Reports

Florian Wirtz - Source: Getty

According to Bild (h/t The Mirror), Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz personally called Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany to explain his decision to join Liverpool. The reports come after the Bavarian giants were considered keen on signing Wirtz, but the German preferred a move to Anfield instead.

The Merseysiders are reportedly set to make a whopping €100 million move plus add-ons to secure Florian Wirtz this summer. However, Leverkusen are keen on extending the deal to £126 million (€150 million). If the deal goes through, the German superstar will be the most expensive player in the history of English football. As of now, Moises Caicedo's £115 move to Chelsea from Brighton makes the final cut.

The report further claims Wirtz's decision to choose the Merseysiders over Bayern was motivated by the atmosphere at Anfield when he faced them in the UCL in November 2024. The German was also impressed by the facilities in their training ground, along with coach Arne Slot playing a part.

Apart from Bayern Munich and Liverpool, Real Madrid were also reportedly interested in signing Wirtz this summer. Given that coach Xabi Alonso joined the Spanish giants this season, he could play a key part in such a signing. However, the German has reportedly made up his mind to sign for the Reds this summer.

