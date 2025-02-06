Multiple referees have refused to ref the upcoming Madrid derby due to pressure put by Real Madrid on them: Reports

Several referees have reportedly refused to officiate in Real Madrid's upcoming LaLiga clash against Atletico Madrid due to Los Blancos' pressure on them. The reports come amid the Spanish giants filing an official complaint against the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) regarding the referees in LaLiga.

Real Madrid believe Espanyol's Carlos Romero should've received a red card for a tackle against Kylian Mbappe (61') in their 1-0 away loss against Espanyol on Saturday (February 1). However, he was only shown a yellow card and later went on to score Espanyol's solo goal of the night.

Los Blancos believed the alleged wrong decision affected the outcome of the game. They lodged an official complaint against the refereeing system in LaLiga with RFEF. The Spanish giants also boycotted the meeting involving RFEF, LaLiga, the Referees Association, and other clubs today (February 6).

Trending

According to journalist Adrian Sanchez, several referees have refused to officiate Real Madrid's upcoming LaLiga fixture against Atletico Madrid on Saturday (February 8). The report suggests that this is not the first time such a situation has come up. Refereeing assignments have gone through modification previously as well.

Expand Tweet

The report further indicates that multiple clubs are fed up with Los Blancos and consider their methods as tactics to pressurize referees before important games. Concerned bodies and individuals have not ruled out taking action against the LaLiga giants.

"We are going to file a complaint" - LaLiga President Javier Tebas makes stance clear against Real Madrid

Javier Tebas - Source: Getty

According to quotes shared via beIN SPORTS, LaLiga President Javier Tebas made his stance clear about Real Madrid's latest complaint regarding the league's refereeing system. He said:

"They have built a victimhood narrative, and the final straw was the statement they released the other day. They have been pushing this discourse for a long time, but it's not true. What they are trying to do is influence the competition in a way that cannot be allowed."

Tebas added that they will be taking legal action against Los Merengues and added:

"We are going to file a complaint. We are analyzing whether it will be against the club, the person who signed the letter, or the board of directors. There are falsehoods or half-truths in their statement, and this cannot go unchallenged."

Expand Tweet

According to journalist Jorge C. Picon, the parties involved in Thursday's RFEF meeting decided that the club must be sanctioned for allegedly pressurizing the referees with their complaints.

Real Madrid presently sit atop the LaLiga table with 49 points off 22 games. The loss against Espanyol has reduced their difference with second-placed Atletico Madrid to one point and third-placed Barcelona to four points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback