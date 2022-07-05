Multiple release clauses attached to Erling Haaland's contract at Manchester City revealed: Reports

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland reportedly (via Marca) has two exit clauses in his contract, set at €200million and €175million, respectively.

In May, Premier League giants Manchester City confirmed that they had triggered 21-year-old forward Erling Haaland’s release clause to sign him from Borussia Dortmund.

The signing fee was not disclosed, but according to Marca, it was €100million (€70million paid directly and €30million commissions). Personal terms were eventually agreed upon and the player officially joined his father’s former club on June 13, signing a five-year, alleged €25million/year contract.

Manchester City would hope for the forward to stick around for the foreseeable future, but the player reportedly has two exit clauses in his contract that guarantee a premature departure.

According to the Spanish outlet, the former BVB man has two exit clauses in his contract; one that will come into play in July 2024 and the other in July 2025.

Granted some minimum sporting requirements are met, the clause in July 2024 would allow the young forward to terminate the contract for a €200million fee. A year later, in July 2025, the exit clause would drop down to €175million.

The former RB Salzburg man had release clauses in his contract at both of his previous clubs. Salzburg had a €20million clause, while Dortmund’s one was set at €70million. Brazilian lawyer Rafaela Pimienta is believed to be the mastermind behind Haaland’s tricky contract with the Cityzens.

Real Madrid aware of the possibility of exit clauses in Haaland’s Manchester City contract

La Liga giants Real Madrid were reportedly in talks with the Norwegian striker over a possible move in the summer. Eventually, the Whites backed off as they wanted to prioritize Kylian Mbappe’s signing.

The Frenchman, however, ultimately chose to remain at the club, while Manchester City swooped in and prized the Borussia Dortmund man away, leaving the Whites empty-handed.

During negotiations with Haaland’s representatives, Madrid were made aware of the player’s intention of adding exit clauses to his contract. As per Marca, Madrid refused to give in to the player’s demands, as it was not their preferred way of conducting business.

The Whites are currently fully satisfied with Karim Benzema and hope to see Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo develop further. Whether or not they try to activate Haaland’s exit clause after Benzema’s departure or retirement will be interesting to see.

