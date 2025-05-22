Multiple Serie A clubs keen on signing Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund in the summer: Reports

As per Fabrizio Romano (via GOAL), Juventus, Napoli, and Inter Milan are interested in signing Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer. The Danish striker has had a disappointing season as United's target man.

After joining the Red Devils in August 2023 for a reported €77.80 million, Hojlund was tipped for greatness. He had a decent debut season for the club, scoring 16 goals and providing two assists in 43 outings across competitions.

He was expected to build on the start, but his performance and goal-scoring numbers took a sharp dip. While this could partly be attributed to the Red Devils' awful form, the jury is out on his future at Old Trafford.

In 51 games across competitions, Hojlund has scored only 10 goals and provided four assists for the Red Devils. United's links with Liam Delap and Victor Osimhen are also an indication that Hojlund could be heading towards his exit.

United might have to sell Hojlund much lower than what they bought him for due to a dismal 2024-25 season.

"Obviously the season was a disaster" - Diogo Dalot on Manchester United's season

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final 2025 - Source: Getty

Diogo Dalot has accepted that the ongoing season has been a disastrous one for Manchester United. He added that the squad needed to reflect on their performance and discover ways to do better after his side's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

In an interview after their Europa League final loss against Tottenham Hotspur, Dalot said (via The United Stand on X):

"Obviously the season was a disaster, we have to look at ourselves right now and how we can improve. The last thing we need right now is to create separation with us and the fans. We have to prove to them that we deserve to be here. They deserve more. They just have to stick by us and believe in us. I think they will stick by us."

He added:

"There’s a lot of things we need to change, whether its behaviours every day, standards need to be a lot higher. We look at ourselves while we’re away to analyse everything. I’m sure the club will also analyse things and make the changes we need to change."

Having lost the Europa League final to Spurs, United have now missed the opportunity to feature in next term's UEFA Champions League. This could also affect their chances of persuading top-rated players this summer.

