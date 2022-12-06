"My favourite defender to watch in the tournament" - Rio Ferdinand wowed by reported Chelsea target's showing at 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on Croatia international and Chelsea transfer target Josko Gvardiol after his stand-out performances at the World Cup. Gvardiol was as reliable as ever at the back as Croatia knocked Japan out on penalties on Monday (December 5) to progress to the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

GOAL @goal CROATIA WIN THE FIRST PENALTY SHOOT-OUT OF THE WORLD CUP CROATIA WIN THE FIRST PENALTY SHOOT-OUT OF THE WORLD CUP 🇭🇷 https://t.co/TyaI4DKDUG

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea had almost completed a move for the RB Leipzig centre-back for a fee of around £78 million in the summer. Chelsea, having already spent over £150m on defenders in the summer window with the signings of Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, and Wesley Fofana, looked to complete a blockbuster deal for the young centre-back within the same window.

Ferdinand, who serves as a pundit on the BBC panel alongside Alan Shearer and Ashley Williams, praised Gvardiol's abilities, saying he had 'what you need as a modern-day defender'. He appreciated Gvardiol's ability in the air as well as exceptional passing and great presence.

He said:

"He’s been my favourite defender to watch in the tournament so far. He’s got great presence, happy for the battle, physical, and got a wand of a left foot. He’s got pace as well, and I think all those attributes are what you need as a modern day defender."

"But also the aggressiveness, that nature again to come out, but not just finish it there. Burst out, look at the pace, willing to get forward. That youth, fearlessness, and quick enough feet for someone of his size."

He continued:

"Everything about him, for me, has been so positive. Defending the front post, we don’t see enough of that. Most defenders get that wrong, and that [tackle on Lukaku] was the tackle of the tournament."

Gvardiol's value is on the up given his stellar World Cup campaign so far, and Shearer questioned whether Newcastle United should join the Blues in their race to sign the defender.

Shearer pondered:

"He would look good in a black and white shirt wouldn’t he?”

Chelsea given lofty price tag for 21-year-old South American sensation

Moises Caicedo is attracting interest from multiple clubs.

Brighton & Hove Albion have informed Chelsea that midfielder Moises Caicedo will not be leaving the club for anything less than £70 million, according to The Sun. A move for the Ecuador star over the winter transfer window is unlikely to happen as well.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Brighton want around 70 million euros for Ecuadorian player Moises Caicedo.



Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid are monitoring the midfielder's situation.🟦

🟥#AFC 🟥#MUFC 🟦#CFC #HalaMadrid Brighton want around 70 million euros for Ecuadorian player Moises Caicedo.Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid are monitoring the midfielder's situation.🟦 #BHAFC 🚨Brighton want around 70 million euros for Ecuadorian player Moises Caicedo.🇪🇨👀 Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid are monitoring the midfielder's situation.🟦#BHAFC🟥#AFC 🟥#MUFC 🟦#CFC ⬜#HalaMadrid https://t.co/OWbGDl1NQ4

Manchester United and Newcastle United are also believed to be vying for Caicedo's signature. He is under contract until the summer of 2025, so Brighton do not have any incentive to reduce their asking price for Caicedo, who has regularly improved since arriving at the Amex Stadium from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle.

The Blues have also been linked to other midfielders like Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. With the contracts of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho set to expire over the upcoming summer, they will look to strengthen the position with some big signings. They have already signed young midfielders Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei and will look to add more names.

Get Japan vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes