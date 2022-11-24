Sir Jim Ratcliffe will bid for Manchester United as Glazers officially put club up for sale: Reports

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to bid for Manchester United after the Glazers officially put the club up for sale, as per the Telegraph.

Ratcliffe is one of the richest men in the UK, a Red Devils fan, and he had declared interest in purchasing the club at the end of the summer.

The English billionaire is the owner of the petrochemicals company Ineos, and he is set to make a fresh approach for Manchester United.

The Glazers are said to be demanding around £5 billion for the Old Trafford side, making a potential takeover the most expensive in sporting history.

Ratcliffe is wary of overpaying, given the Glazer family's demands.

The Englishman had prior contact with the Glazers to discuss any possibility of there being an opening to invest in the club.

However, the reaction hinted that the owners were not prepared to sell.

Ratcliffe has also dealt with broker Raine Group, who handled offers for Chelsea earlier this year.

Raine may slap a price on the club, which is beyond United's natural value - Ratcliffe failed in his efforts to buy Chelsea because he waited for the price to drop.

Ratcliffe's interest in buying Manchester United is serious, and his instincts are to put business logic before passion.

Ineos had concentrated on purchasing OSC Nice after the Glazers appeared to retort prior interest from Ratcliffe's company.

However, United are the only club that could change Ratcliffe's mind, a club he watched win the 1999 Champions League final win over Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp.

Manchester United are leading the race to sign PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo

The chase is on for Gakpo

CalcioMercato via The Sun reports that Manchester United are keen to reopen talks to sign Gakpo from PSV.

The Red Devils were interested in signing the Dutch forward during the summer but signed Antony from Ajax for £85.5 million instead.

Gakpo, 23, is in phenomenal form, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists in 24 appearances across competitions.

The PSV winger also scored the Netherlands' opening goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in a 2-0 win over Senegal.

United are believed to be at the front of the queue to sign Gakpo, with clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, and West Ham United also interested.

The Dutchman could cost around the £43 million mark, but United are in dire need of an attacking signing.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had his contract mutually terminated, leaving Anthony Martial as the Red Devils' only recognized center-forward.

