Mykhailo Mudryk drops hint of his prefered club amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal

Chelsea target Mykhaylo Mudryk has hinted at his desire to join Arsenal, who have been chasing the Shakhtar Donetsk star in recent weeks with a view to strengthening their attack.

The Ukraine international liked a meme on Instagram that showed him behind bars with the Ukrainian flag and the Shakhtar logo on the wall. The photo was posted by user 'arsenal_memes___' and the caption read '#FreeMudryk', as per the Daily Mail.

The Gunners' pursuit of the winger is no secret. They have already seen their opening bid turned down by the Ukrainian club and their improved offer is set for a similar outcome.

It will apparently fall short of the club's £85 million valuation of Mudryk. A major hurdle in their pursuit will be Chelsea's newfound interest in the player.

The Blues are also in talks with Shakhtar, whose director, Darijo Srna, is in London to hold talks over the player's future. Arsenal's pursuit of Mudryk would have been intensified by Gabriel Jesus' knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While the Gunners have picked up seven points out of a possible nine in the league in the Brazilian's absence so far, they will want to add depth to their attack for the second half of the season.

Their competitors, Manchester City, are just five points behind and have a history of chewing down leads to win the title towards the end of the season. Eddie Nketiah is currently their only natural option in the centre-forward position until Jesus is back.

Mudryk isn't a natural number nine but he can contribute with goals and assists from the flanks. He can also free up Gabriel Martinelli from the left winger to play down the middle.

So far, the Shakhtar winger has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 18 games across competitions this season.

Shakhtar director at Chelsea's stadium amid Mudryk's links to Arsenal

Srna was spotted at Stamford Bridge during Chelsea's 1-0 loss against Manchester City on 5 January.

Coincidentally, he witnessed what could spur the Blues' pursuit of his team's star forward. Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic were both substituted early in the first half due to injuries against the Cityzens.

Riyad Mahrez's goal in the 63rd minute proved to be the difference between the two sides. It remains to be seen if Srna's presence at Stamford Bridge was related to Mudryk in any manner.

If so, it could spell bad news for Arsenal.

