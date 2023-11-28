Mykhaylo Mudryk urges Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly to sign his former teammate in January - Reports

Mykhaylo Mudryk has made a direct appeal to Chelsea co-owner, Todd Boehly, suggesting they should sign his former Shakhtar Donetsk teammate Georgiy Sudakov.

Mudryk hasn't had an easy life at Chelsea following his high-profile transfer. The Ukrainian international has found it challenging to replicate the form that made him a sought-after player in the transfer market.

Since joining Chelsea for a fee that could escalate to an astonishing £87 million, his contributions have been modest. Mudryk has racked up a mere two goals and as many assists in 29 appearances across various competitions. This lackluster performance is in stark contrast with his time at Shakhtar Donetsk, where he was a prolific contributor.

Following a demoralizing 1-4 defeat to Newcastle, the Blues are focused on re-evaluation, particularly in the defensive department. However, Mudryk's suggestion indicates a different direction.

According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Mirror), Mykhaylo Mudryk is keen on Chelsea revisiting Shakhtar Donetsk for another signing. His emphasis is on Sudakov, a 21-year-old midfielder, who has been impressive this season, including a goal against Barcelona in the Champions League.

However, Chelsea's recent investment strategy, particularly in midfield, will raise doubts about the feasibility of Mudryk's suggestion. The club have already invested heavily in midfield options, with the summer signings of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, and Cole Palmer. Moreover, their focus lies on fortifying the defense and enhancing their attacking options.

Chelsea prepare to move out five players in January with new transfer policy

Chelsea are set to implement a one-in-one-out transfer policy during the upcoming January transfer window. As reported by the UK Telegraph (via Daily Post), this policy shift is a direct response to the challenges that arose during Graham Potter's tenure, which ultimately led to his departure from the managerial position.

Under Potter's leadership at the beginning of the year, the Blues were active in the transfer market, bringing in six new players during the winter window. However, this influx of talent led to an oversized squad, with the departure of only Jorginho to Arsenal doing little to alleviate the situation.

In an effort to prevent a recurrence of these issues under Mauricio Pochettino's stewardship, Chelsea are now focused on adopting a balanced approach to transfers. This policy aims to ensure that for every player brought into the squad, another must be moved on, thereby maintaining a manageable squad size.

Two center-backs, Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah, are reportedly on the market, along with left-back Ian Maatsen, who previously turned down a move to Burnley. Additionally, Armando Broja and Noni Madueke are also considered potential candidates for transfers.