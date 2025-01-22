Napoli will look to sign star from UCL giants if they can't find agreement with Manchester United for Alejandro Garnacho: Reports

Serie A leaders Napoli have reportedly decided to sign Karim Adeyemi if they fail to agree terms with Manchester United for the transfer of Alejandro Garnacho. The Partenopei are looking to sign a new attacker this month, and Adeyemi and Garnacho feature at the top of their wishlist.

Reputable Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has revealed that Antonio Conte's side remain very keen on signing the Manchester United youngster this month. They are, however, prepared to move on to Borussia Dortmund star Adeyemi as their second choice if they fail to reach an agreement with the Red Devils.

Napoli have submitted an offer of around €50 million for Argentina international Garnacho, as they intend for the 20-year-old to join them this month. The youngster, however, has interest from Chelsea in the Premier League, as well, and his club wants more than the offered amount to let him go.

In a bid to sign a new left winger to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Partenopei are now prepared to turn away from the English side, if need be. They have Karim Adeyemi as an alternative and are prepared to initiate talks over a move for the 23-year-old German international.

Alejandro Garnacho has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 32 appearances for United across all competitions this season. On the other hand, Adeyemi has scored five goals and provided as many assists in 13 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Manchester United would be unwilling to let go of the highly rated winger unless they receive a bid that they deem to be acceptable. They do not appear desperate to sell the 20-year-old and may choose to have him at the club beyond this month, even.

Manchester United see bid for left-back turned down by Serie A outfit - Reports

Manchester United have had their offer for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu turned down by the club, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are keen to sign the Denmark international this month and want him as the first senior addition of this window.

Ruben Amorim's side reportedly submitted an initial offer of €27 million for the left-back, which Lecce deemed to have been below their valuation. The Italian side are reportedly holding out for a €40 million fee for the highly rated 20-year-old amid interest from Napoli.

Manchester United appear to be unwilling to pay up to €40 million for the Dane and are considering other alternatives on their list. One of their targets is former academy star Alvaro Carreras, who is reportedly available on a buy-back clause of €18 million.

