 Nasser Al-Khelaifi feels ‘betrayed’ by his ex-communications adviser allegedly responsible for digital army trolling PSG players: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi feels betrayed by former communications adviser Jean-Martial Ribes for using a digital army to target players on social media, Le Parisien has claimed (via @DeadlineDayLive).

French media outlet Mediapart recently claimed that PSG hired an outside company to whitewash president Al-Khelaifi’s name (via AS). The organization reportedly used bots to target journalists and the club’s own players, including superstar Kylian Mbappe, trolling them on social media. The Parisiens have since denied the allegations, insisting that they had no knowledge of such dubious behavior (via Daily Star).

According to Le Parisien, president Al-Khelaifi’s entourage blames the club’s former communications adviser Ribes for using a digital army to target players. It has also been claimed by Al-Khelaifi’s entourage that Ribes operated behind the club’s officials’ backs and misused his power. The Qatari businessman reportedly feels betrayed by his former employee's actions.

Ribes left his post as PSG’s communication adviser in May 2022, possibly due to excessive work pressure (via ActualNewsMagazine). He currently works as the communications director for Moet Hennessy.

Journalist Daniel Riolo backs Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG amid bot controversy

In light of the Mediapart revelations, renowned French journalist Daniel Riolo has backed Kylian Mbappe’s decision to leave the French capital.

It has been reported that Mbappe’s relationship with the club is completely broken and that he wants to leave the Parisians as soon as possible (via ESPN). Riolo has claimed that Mbappe is well within his rights to want to leave, adding that the superstar must feel completely disgusted with the Parisians’ behavior.

Jacque Talbot @jac_talbot Kylian Mbappé's team considering all options, including the possibility of terminating his PSG contract, amid the suggestion his club sent an army of Twitter bots to abuse the star, reports L'Équipe. Kylian Mbappé's team considering all options, including the possibility of terminating his PSG contract, amid the suggestion his club sent an army of Twitter bots to abuse the star, reports L'Équipe.

Riolo wrote on RMC Sport:

“At least Kylian Mbappe discovering the revelations of Mediapart, already that he was not well; he must be disgusted. Of course he will want to leave even more. It's absolutely terrible, really terrible. And of course everyone uses the conditional, but today there are too many elements that indicate that it is true. Sure. First because people talk, and as everyone is trying to save their skin at PSG, everyone blames everyone else. And when everyone blames everyone, that means it's true.”

Mbappe has featured in 13 games for the Parisians this season across competitions, recording 12 goals.

