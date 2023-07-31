Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos in disagreement over striker they should sign at PSG this summer: Reports

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Luis Campos and Nasser Al-Khalifa have two different names in mind regarding whom Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) should sign in the summer transfer window.

Al-Khelaifi's Qatar contingent want to sign Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. Campos, meanwhile, is keen on signing Goncalo Ramos from Benfica.

Kolo Muani rose to prominence with his noteworthy performances during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The attacker was in good form during the 2022–23 season, as he scored 23 goals and provided 17 assists in 46 matches across competitions for Frankfurt.

Ramos, on the other hand, grabbed the attention of top European clubs when he scored a hat-trick for Portugal in his international debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16.

The youngster has been a key player for Benfica in recent seasons as well. Ramos scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists in 47 matches across competitions during the 2022–23 season.

PSG are looking to bolster their attack as Lionel Messi has already left the club, and Kylian Mbappe is also expected to be sold in the summer transfer market.

Both Ramos and Kolo Muani are among the two top talents in world football. However, the Parisian club's authorities seem to have differing opinions regarding the player they want to sign.

Jurgen Klopp reacted to Liverpool's links with PSG ace Kylian Mbappe

Karlsruher SC v Liverpool FC - Pre-Season Friendly

Kylian Mbappe is expected to leave PSG in the summer transfer window, and clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, and more have been linked with the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Liverpool have also been surprisingly linked with a loan move for the talismanic French attacker, and Jurgen Klopp recently addressed the reports.

Speaking to the media, the German manager said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“Mbappé and Liverpool links? We laugh about it! I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. That would be 1st time in 8 years that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me!”

Mbappe is one of the best players in world football, and hence, top clubs in the world have been linked with a move for the Frenchman.

However, signing him from PSG could cost a significant financial amount, which is not feasible for many clubs in the world.