Nasser Al-Khelaifi offers Lionel Messi’s no.30 shirt to PSG transfer target who could cost over €100 million: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi sees Victor Osimhen as the heir to Lionel Messi's no. 30 shirt at the French club. The Argentine is currently in the final months of his contract and is yet to pen an extension to his deal.

Messi looks destined to leave the club in the summer as a free agent. Hence, the Parisians are considering options to bolster their attack and Napoli striker Osimhen is at the top of their wishlist.

Osimhen has been one of Europe's leading strikers this season. In 33 appearances across competitions, he has scored 26 goals and provided five assists.

If Lionel Messi leaves, which looks likelier by the day, PSG will need a new attacking partner for Kylian Mbappe. Osimhen, given his form, could be the perfect player for the club.

Al-Khelaifi is reportedly ready to pay more than €100 million to secure Osimhen's services. PSG might need to fend off interest from Manchester United as the Premier League giants have been interested in Osimhen for a long time.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi in hot water after Saudi Arabia trip

PSG suffered a shock 3-1 defeat against Lorient in their latest Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes. After the game, Lionel Messi went on a trip to Saudi Arabia to perform his duties as the Middle Eastern country's brand ambassador.

This has caused some controversy, as reports have suggested that Messi's trip hadn't been approved by the club. Journalist Daniel Riolo recently slammed the Argentine for his actions as he wrote on Twitter:

"The day after another dismal performance, Messi is in Saudi Arabia on promotion. Back on Wednesday for everyone. Is there not a single day when something goes wrong at PSG?"

The Parisians will return to action on May 7 as they take on Troyes in a Ligue 1 away clash. Despite the recent controversies, Messi is expected to be a part of the team for the game. The 35-year-old has scored 20 goals and has provided 19 assists in 37 matches across competitions this season.

