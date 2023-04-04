Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants PSG superstar to join Manchester United if Qatari owners complete Old Trafford takeover: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly wants to see Kylian Mbappe join Manchester United. However, the transfer depends on the Qatari consortium winning the bid to buy the Red Devils from the Glazers.

As per a report in Le10Sport, PSG are willing to let go of Mbappe, but only if he is open to joining Manchester United. The Frenchman has been linked with an exit as he enters the final 12 months of his current contract at Parc des Pricnes.

Qatari consortium NINE TWO Foundation have submitted two bids for Manchester United and are in the race to buy the Old Trafford side from the Glazers.

A decision on the sale is expected to be made soon, with reports suggesting the Red Devils could have new owners before the season ends.

Should the Qatari consortium win, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is reportedly willing to sanction the sale of Mbappe to Manchester United.

Kylian Mbappe was linked with PSG exit

Kylian Mbappe has been dreaming of a move to Real Madrid but opted to sign a new deal at PSG last summer. He was close to joining Los Blancos on a free transfer, but made a u-turn at the end of the season.

He was once again linked with an exit just before the January window opened, but he dismissed all claims. He said:

"I am very happy. I have never asked to leave in January. I didn't understand why the story came out on the day of a game. I was as shocked as everyone. People can think I was involved but I wasn't at all, I was taking a nap. My entourage was at my little brother's game, all the people who take care of me weren't there, so we were flabbergasted when we found out."

Mbappe added:

"Afterwards, we had to deal with it, there was a game to play. Just to say it's completely wrong, and I'm very happy. I am a football player, the most important thing for me is to play and give my best on the pitch. If I start spreading myself too thin, I will get tired very quickly. When you play at PSG, you know what you're getting into, what it's going to involve in the good and in the bad. You have to be ready. Those who come here know, we warn them. We're right in it at the moment, but we are focused on winning games and titles."

