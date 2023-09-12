National team putting pressure on Barcelona youngster to switch nationalities despite making debut for Spain - Reports

Morocco are reportedly pressuring Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal to reconsider his decision to play for Spain.

According to Diario AS, Morocco want the 16-year-old to represent them and he is eligible through his father. The Barca teenage sensation recently scored on his international debut for La Roja, becoming their youngest player and goalscorer in the process.

Despite this, FIFA eligibility rules mean he is still eligible for Morocco. The Atlas Lions still hope he will perform a U-turn and opt to represent the African nation with their coach even visiting him in Catalonia.

Yamal commented on choosing Spain over Morocco after making history on his debut in a 7-1 thrashing of Georgia. He said:

"I am living a dream. I am very happy. I am very satisfied with the decision (of choosing Spain over Morocco). It is going to be a very long road with Spain."

The Barcelona wonderkid's meteoric rise has been astounding and it's no wonder Morocco are so intent on having him represent them. He also became the youngest player to score in a European Championship qualifier with his debut goal.

It comes after he also made history for Barca, becoming their youngest-ever debutant with the Blaugrana aged 15. He is also the youngest player to register an assist in La Liga in the 21st century.

Barcelona youth coach dubs Lamine Yamal the greatest player he's ever coached

Lamine Yamal has been lauded by his former youth coach.

Yamal rose through the youth ranks in Barcelona's youth academy and earned comparisons to the legendary Lionel Messi in the process. His agility, speed, and dribbling are earning plaudits and his former coach has even named him as he best player he's coached.

Barca youth coach Ivan Carrasco has sung his praises calling him a natural talent. He said (via the aforementioned source):

“Lamine is the best player I’ve ever coached, he’s a natural talent. He thinks of things, and sees things, that no one else does, including the coach.”

Lamal became the youngest debutant in history for Barcelona Athletic but quickly earned his way into the senior team. He has already provided two assists in five games across competitions for Xavi's side.

The Catalan giants' La Masia academy has boasted some of the greatest talents La Liga has ever seen. This includes the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, and Messi. Lamal is following in their footsteps and making history at the same time with each passing appearance.