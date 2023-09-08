"I am living my dream" - Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal reacts after scoring on debut for Spain against Georgia

Lamine Yamal has admitted he is living his dream after the Barcelona wonderkid scored on his international debut for Spain.

The 16-year-old stepped off the bench in the 44th minute of La Roja's 7-1 demolition of Georgia to become the youngest player in his nation's history. He then became their youngest-ever goalscorer when he netted his side's seventh goal of the evening.

Yamal has become one of not only Barcelona but Spanish football's most promising teenagers. Many are touting him as the biggest talent to come out of the Catalan giants' La Masia academy since Lionel Messi. He also became the Blaugrana's youngest debutant in history earlier this year and the La Liga giants' youngest player this century.

The Barca sensation has reacted to his record-breaking first goal for Spain by expressing his pride. He insists he made the right decision in opting to represent La Roja over Morocco who he was eligible for through his father. He said (via EuroFoot):

"I am living a dream, I am very happy. I am very satisfied with the decision (of choosing Spain over Morocco). It is going to be a very long road with Spain."

Yamal's stock is growing seemingly every time he steps on the pitch as he continues to break records. He has dazzled at the start of his Barcelona career, bagging two assists in five games across competitions.

His Blaugrana boss Xavi has high hopes for the young Spanish wonderkid. He stated (via ESPN):

"We have big expectations, even more so when you see what you see [on the pitch]. He is not starting games on a whim. He starts because we feel he can effect matches."

Yamal's goal for Spain finished off a 7-1 romp for De la Fuente's side over Georgia in their Euro 2024 qualifier. Alvaro Morata grabbed himself a hat-trick while Dani Olmo and Nico Williams were also on target. Solomon Kvirkvelia scored an unfortunate own goal while Giorgi Chakvetadze scored a consolation goal for the hosts.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has been surprised by Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal

Luis de la Fuente has been surprised by Lamine Yamal.

Spain manager De la Fuente has admitted that Lamine Yamal is even better seeing him play up close than watching him on television. The Spanish coach was yet to be given the opportunity to select the Barcelona teenager until now. He said (via BarcaBlaugranes):

“Lamine Yamal seemed very good to me, watching him on TV. But now that I’m working with him, I think he’s much better."

Yamal is following in the footsteps of many Spanish legends who started their careers in the national team at an early age. The likes of his own Barca teammates Gavi and Ansu Fati (on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion) also made their debuts at a similar age (both 17).

However, the Barcelona teenager has eclipsed them as the youngest player in Spain's history. He could look to make more history when La Roja face Cyprus on Tuesday (September 12). He may even be pushing for a starting berth in De la Fuente's team.