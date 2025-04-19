NBA legend Michael Jordan inspiring Barcelona stars as Hansi Flick makes surprise dressing-room change: Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has employed the tactic of using NBA legend Michael Jordan to inspire his side this season, as per reports. La Blaugrana are in the hunt for three major titles this term, a far cry from their struggles last season before Flick's arrival.

Hansi Flick was named as manager of the Catalan giants last season after they failed to win any silverware under his predecessor Xavi. The impact of the former Bayern Munich boss has been instant, and he has led the club to a UEFA Champions League semi-final for the first time since 2019.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the changes at the club can be attributed to a change in mindset brought about by Flick. According to the report, the tactician ordered a revamp of the first team dressing room after his appointment as manager. He instructed that motivational quotes from iconic athletes, including Michael Jordan, be printed in English and displayed. These quotes are designed to instil discipline, strengthen their team spirit, and make the players more competitive.

Hansi Flick's methods appear to be working very nicely, as his side sit atop the league standings, four points clear of Real Madrid with seven games to play. They have won the Supercopa de Espana this season and will have a chance to win the Copa del Rey against their bitter rivals on April 26th.

Barcelona are keen to extend Flick's contract by three years after his impressive first season, but the German manager has asked for calm. He believes that while he is keen to continue at the club, he has not yet earned a new long-term deal, and will look to do so in the coming months.

Premier League star set to prioritize Barcelona switch in the summer: Reports

Barcelona remains the dream destination for Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford in the summer, as per reports. The English forward was linked with the Spanish giants in January but a move failed to materialize despite talks taking place.

Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan after being frozen out at Manchester United, and the 27-year-old has found his feet again. TalkSPORT reports that the forward is intent on moving to Spain permanently once the season ends, and Barcelona is his preferred side.

The Spanish outfit will look to strengthen their squad in the summer, and Rashford will be a good option out wide and centrally for the side. He has recorded three goals and five assists in 15 appearances for Villa, and could be available for around €50 million in the summer.

