"Negotiations ongoing"- Angelo Mangiante provides exciting update about Manchester United and 28-year-old superstar

Sky Sports journalist Angelo Mangniate has claimed that Manchester United are currently in talks with Argentine forward Paulo Dybala's agent over a potential move to Old Trafford this summer.

The 28-year-old became a free agent after the expiration of his contract with Juventus on June 30. The 13-time Premier League champions scored just 57 goals in 38 Premier League games last season. Furthermore, the Red Devils have parted ways with Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, and Juan Mata, whose contracts expired last month.

Paulo Dybala evolved into arguably one of the best players in Serie A during his time with Juventus. He scored 115 goals in 293 games and helped them win five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia's.

Dybala was included in the Serie A Team of the Year four times and won the Serie A Most Valuable Player award once. Despite his impressive record, Dybala was unable to reach an agreement over a contract extension with Juventus.

He has therefore become a free agent this summer. Mangniate has revealed that the forward has become a target for Manchester United.

"Negotiations ongoing with Dybala's agents for #MUFC @SkySport #Transfer," said Mangniante on Twitter.

Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo spent three years together at Juventus, during which they formed a formidable partnership in attack. They helped the club win two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia.

Paulo Dybala and Christian Eriksen's arrivals could make Cristiano Ronaldo recosinder his Manchester United future

As per ESPN, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly requested a transfer away from Old Trafford as he is keen to join a club that will give him the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season. The Red Devils failed to qualify for Europe's elite competition as they finish sixth in the Premier League last season.

The 37-year-old is also concerned with the club's lack of acquisitions this summer despite their need for reinforcements, as per Republicworld.

Cristiano Ronaldo was United's talisman last season as he scored 24 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions. However, the 37-year-old lacked support in attack and was often left frustrated due to lack of service and quality.

The potential addition of Paulo Dybala could help bring the best out of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as he will have a world-class partner in attack.

According to the Guardian, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has also agreed to join the Red Devils on a three-year deal. The former Tottenham star is likely to add creativity, composure, and experience to United's midfield.

According to David Ornstein, Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United as a free agent on a 3-year deal.

The potential arrivals of Dybala and Eriksen could change Cristiano Ronaldo's mind with regards to his Manchester United future.

