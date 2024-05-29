New Barcelona boss Hansi Flick ready to sell Pedri and sign Germany international as replacement: Reports

Incoming Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is reportedly ready to sell Pedri and bring in Germany international Florian Wirtz in the summer transfer window.

According to El Nacional, Flick is more than willing to make this swap and is said to be an admirer of the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder. Wirtz has been extremely impressive in a season that has seen his team win the German top-flight without losing a single match.

Overall, the 21-year-old has made 49 appearances across competitions, bagging 18 goals and 20 assists in an attacking midfield role. However, it seems extremely surprising that the Blaugrana are willing to let go of Pedri, who is considered one of the top talents in Spain.

The Catalan side's midfielder plays a slightly deeper role as compared to Wirtz. However he's missed 19 matches across competitions due to injury issues this year.

Overall, Pedri has made 34 appearances across competitions for Barcelona, bagging four goals and five assists. So far during his time at Camp Nou, the Spaniard has won La Liga once, among other honors.

Despite suggestions about this move, it is unlikely that Wirtz would want to join the Catalan club. With Xabi Alonso remaining at Bayer Leverkusen and the club securing Champions League football for next season, the future seems bright for the German side.

On the other hand, Barcelona failed to win La Liga this year, finishing 10 points behind arch-rivals and winners Real Madrid. Additionally, they were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-final stage by Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona cool interest in Bayern Munich midfielder - Reports

Joshua Kimmich

Barcelona have reportedly cooled their interest in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich this summer. With Hansi Flick coming in, it was believed that the new coach would look to bring in the Germany international, who has already worked with him at the Bavarian side.

However, Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito now reports that the Catalan side will be unable to meet Bayern Munich's €60 million asking price (via Barca Universal). Therefore, the Blaugrana will have to turn to other alternatives this summer, such as Real Betis' Guido Rodriguez.

Kimmich was seemingly the ideal option, given the 29-year-old's experience and versatility. This season, he's made 43 appearances across competitions for his current employers, bagging two goals and 10 assists.

The German has played both as a number six and at right-back based on the requirements of his team this campaign.