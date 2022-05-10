New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly likely to reward 2 players with new contracts: Reports 

One of Todd Boehly's first acts as Chelsea's new owner will be to offer two star players new contracts, according to reports.

BBC News reported on Saturday, 7 May, that the LA Dodgers owner will lead a consortium that will take control of the Blues after agreeing terms on a $5.2 billion deal.

The purchase finally ended months of speculation, with the sanctions placed on Roman Abramovich severely affecting the club on and off the pitch.

Forbes @Forbes The sale of Chelsea FC to a group led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss will be the second-richest price ever paid for a team. The agreement values the soccer team at $3.09 billion. trib.al/snYcInt The sale of Chelsea FC to a group led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss will be the second-richest price ever paid for a team. The agreement values the soccer team at $3.09 billion. trib.al/snYcInt https://t.co/rsuYjA0ABS

The Telegraph has reported that the American is set to reward Chelsea academy graduates Mason Mount and Reece James with new contracts. He is also looking to hand a pay-rise to goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

All three players have been key members of Thomas Tuchel's side since the German took control of the team. The trio started their victorious Champions League final against Manchester City last season.

The Blues will be particularly keen to sign full-back James to a new deal, with ESPN recently reporting that the 22-year-old has caught the eye of Real Madrid.

James has three years left on his current deal and has made 35 club appearances this season, despite suffering numerous injuries.

Attacking midfielder Mount has played 50 times across the campaign, scoring 12 times and providing 15 assists. The 23-year-old's contract expires in 2024.

Madrid’s plan is to sign the wing-back in the 2023 summer transfer window Real Madrid have made an early transfer approach for Reece James.Madrid’s plan is to sign the wing-back in the 2023 summer transfer window Real Madrid have made an early transfer approach for Reece James.Madrid’s plan is to sign the wing-back in the 2023 summer transfer window 👀 https://t.co/J3meF2Kogi

Todd Boehly to sanction Chelsea summer spending spree

Tuchel's side are currently limping over the line in the Premier League, having claimed just eight points from their previous seven games.

The new owner was in attendance at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to watch his team throw away a two-goal lead against Wolves. The draw places Chelsea just one point ahead of London rivals Arsenal.

According to The Evening Standard, recruitment this summer is a high-priority for the club, with officials believing they are playing catch-up due to the sanctions that have been in place.

The West London outfit have been helpless to prevent the departure of Antonio Rudiger, with Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso also potentially set to leave.

The report also claims that there are doubts over the future of record signing Romelu Lukaku, despite the Belgian forward scoring twice against Wolves last time out.

Boehly's consortium will pay £2.5 billion for the club and has promised a further investment of £1.75 billion to for issues such as player recruitment and the development of Stamford Bridge.

GOAL @goal Todd Boehly, who will take over from Roman Abramovich at Chelsea, is at Stamford Bridge today Todd Boehly, who will take over from Roman Abramovich at Chelsea, is at Stamford Bridge today 👀 https://t.co/dEkVQ0h4yr

