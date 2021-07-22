"This is the biggest club in the world" - new Real Madrid signing pleased to join the club

New Real Madrid signing David Alaba is extremely pleased to join a club he considers the biggest in the world.

Speaking at his Real Madrid unveiling, David Alaba said he had multiple offers from various other clubs but decided to join arguably the biggest club in world football.

The 29-year-old is keen to play in front of the Real Madrid crowd at the Santiago Bernabéu. Alaba said:

“I wanted to take a next step in my career, to grow as a player and a person. There were various offers, but I always had clear that I wanted to come to Real Madrid. It’s a dream come true. This is the biggest club in the world. I think this is the challenge I was looking for. I’m excited to play in front of the fans. I’ve played at the Bernabéu a few times and the atmosphere was always amazing. So, I’m keen to play there with the Real Madrid shirt.”

Real Madrid managed to sign David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich. Upon arrival, Alaba was given the famous number 4 shirt, which was synonymous with former club captain Sergio Ramos.

Speaking on wearing the No. 4 shirt, Alaba said:

"I know what the number means for the club. It’s also something that motivates me a lot. It represents strength and leadership. I want to give me all for that number and shirt."

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Best possible starting XI for Liverpool next season

David Alaba has been presented as the Santiago Bernabeu. He is Real Madrid’s new number 4. (Source: @realmadrid) pic.twitter.com/MWLhW7kUeq — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 21, 2021

David Alaba keen to work under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Real Madrid replaced the outgoing Zinedine Zidane with Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian coach was at Bayern Munich and knows David Alaba well.

The Austrian international has said he has a great working relationship with Ancelotti and trusts the man's judgment. Alaba added:

“I was sad that Zidane left. But, I was happy that Ancelotti took over. I know him from Munich and we have a great relationship. I have spoken to him today and it’s a great pleasure to work with him again. The decision of where I’ll play is down to the coach and I trust him. I’m very versatile and can play in various positions.”

As things stand, David Alaba is the only new arrival at Real Madrid so far this summer.

Also Read: David James' column - 5 best goalkeepers in the world right now

Edited by Arjun Panchadar