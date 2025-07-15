Newcastle consider launching big-money move to sign Real Madrid star instead of spending €70 million on Hugo Ekitike: Reports

Newcastle are reportedly considering backing down in their interest to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike and opting for Real Madrid teenage star Endrick.

Endrick, who joined Los Blancos from his boyhood club Palmeiras last summer, has found game time hard to come by at the Spanish capital. He was mostly an unused substitute for Real Madrid throughout the 2024/25 campaign, and when he did play, he often came on as a substitute.

Newcastle have only made one signing this summer in Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga and are poised to make further additions before the transfer window closes. They have been linked with a move for Ekitike of late, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that they have submitted a proposal higher than €70 million to Frankfurt for the player. However, it seems like reaching an agreement with Frankfurt for Ekitike’s signature is impossible, and the Magpies are now reportedly considering other alternatives.

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, the Newcastle board are seriously considering making a move for Real Madrid’s Endrick should the decision regarding Hugo Ekitike’s future prove adverse to their interest. Adding to the intrigue, El Chiringuito’s Josep Pedrerol recently reported that Real Madrid wants in-form striker Gonzalo Garcia to stay and Endrick to leave. This means a potential exit from Santiago Bernabeu could be on the cards for the 18-year-old.

Although Endrick could appear as a more reasonable option for Newcastle when considering the age factor, Ekitike has better experience at senior level to potentially thrive in the Premier League. The Frenchman was one of the highest goal scorers in the Bundesliga last season, with 15 goals and eight assists in 33 league games.

As per Transfermarkt, Hugo Ekitike’s current market value is €75 million, while Endrick’s is €35 million.

Real Madrid star Endrick star makes firm decision amid Gonzalo Garcia's rise—Reports

Endrick is reportedly determined to earn a place in Xabi Alonso’s starting XI, ruling out a potential transfer or a loan deal. After joining Madrid last season under Carlo Ancelotti with the hope of making a name for himself at one of the biggest clubs in the world, Endrick has spent more time on the bench than on the pitch.

To complicate matters, he picked up a hamstring injury towards the end of the season, which prevented him from featuring in the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup.

Alonso gave Gonzalo Garcia a rare opportunity in Real Madrid’s frontline in the United States, and the 21-year-old went on to impress, scoring four goals and grabbing an assist in six appearances. Given his stellar outings, chances are that Endrick is now behind him in the pecking order.

Amid the current circumstances, Diario AS reports that Endrick has ruled out any loan move in search of playing time, believing that Real Madrid has something he can’t find anywhere else.

