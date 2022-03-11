Newcastle ‘contact’ La Liga club over potential move for Arsenal linked forward: Reports

Premier League club Newcastle United have reportedly contacted Villarreal over potentially signing youngster Yeremy Pino, with Arsenal also interested in the Spaniard.

Newcastle have been undergoing a huge transformation under manager Eddie Howe. He was appointed by the Magpies back in November last year.

The club were in a relegation fight and hadn't won a game under former coach Steve Bruce.

However, Howe has masterminded a huge turnaround in a short space of time with Newcastle now out of the relegation spots.

Howe will be preparing for a huge summer in the transfer window for the Magpies and according to El Desmarque (via Sports Witness), Newcastle are targeting Villarreal's Pino.

Pino, 19, is one of Spain's top emerging talents, having broken through the Yellow Submarine's academy.

Four goals in 53 minutes. Youngest La Liga player to score a first-half hat trick.

Yéremy Pino is only 19 years old





The winger has six goals and four assists in 26 appearances for Unai Emery's side this season.

His performances have caught the eye of not only Howe but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, with the Gunners said to be tracking the Spain talent who has already appeared for his country.

According to reports, Real Madrid attempted to lure Pino to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer but were declined the opportunity to pursue a deal.

Pino has a €80 million release clause in his contract with the deal running until 2027.

Pino would excel at either Newcastle or Arsenal

Pino is an exciting prospect

At such a young age, Pino has the world at his feet, having already appeared twice for the Spanish national side.

His overall record for Villarreal stands at 14 goals and five assists in 71 games.

His eye-catching performances have shown what a promising talent he is and he has all the capabilities to be a huge success in the Premier League.

Both Newcastle and Arsenal offer the youngster interesting projects with both Howe and Arteta undertaking impressive overhauls of their respective clubs.

FUN88 @fun88eng







Six wins in seven games

Howe's Newcastle look set to spend big this summer, having been taken over by a Saudi-led consortium back in October last year.

They spent €102.16 million in January, which was the highest expenditure for any European club.

The likes of Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães and Chris Wood were all signed and have hit the ground running.

Credit where it's due. Mikel Arteta has been top class lately. His philosophy is finally being instilled at the club.

Meanwhile for Arsenal, Arteta is guiding the Gunners towards UEFA Champions League football.

They are fourth-place in the league table and are on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2017.

They spent big last summer bringing in the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Martin Odeegard for an overall expenditure of €144.35 million.

Those signings have flourished this season at the Emirates.

Both Howe and Arteta have a clear vision for their clubs and Pino could be a huge part of that.

