Newcastle expected to sign forward approached by Manchester United: Reports

Newcastle United are expected to sign Manchester United target Hugo Ekitike this summer.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the French sensation could be on his way to St. James' Park this summer.

The report claims that the Magpies were set to land the Reims wonderkid in January itself on deadline day.

However, the deal collapsed with the player having second thoughts regarding leaving the club so soon after breaking into the first team. The 19-year-old ended up staying in France but has missed almost two and a half months due to a hamstring injury.

The France under-20 international has scored nine goals in Ligue 1 this season in 22 outings.

As per Inside Futbol, the Reims attacker is not the only attacker targeted by Eddie Howe at Newcastle United.

They claim that the Tynesiders are also chasing Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, among others.

BVB Newsblog @bvbnewsblog Hugo Ekitike is 'expected to join Newcastle United' in the summer transfer-window.



#BVB



( ) | 🗞️@Telefootball Hugo Ekitike is 'expected to join Newcastle United' in the summer transfer-window.) | 🗞️@Telefootball 🇫🇷 Hugo Ekitike is 'expected to join Newcastle United' in the summer transfer-window.#BVB(🌖) | 🗞️@Telefootball https://t.co/5PP4GjnVi2

According to ESPN, the young Frenchman is wanted by a host of clubs across the continent, including Manchester United.

It has been claimed that the Red Devils have already enquired about the availability of the Reims striker. However, ESPN claims that Bayern Munich and Arsenal are also in the running for Ekitike.

It is pretty much evident that Manchester United are in dire need of reinforcements up front with Edinson Cavani destined to leave the club in the summer. The futures of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford also seem to be up in the air. Even Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford is far from certain.

Ekitike is regarded as a potential superstar for the future but is still pretty much a raw and unpolished talent. He has played just 26 senior games for Reims till date, having scored ten times while producing three assists.

Hailed as the 'next Kylian Mbappe', the future looks bright for the Newcastle and Manchester United target. However, he has to choose his next move carefully.

Newcastle United or Manchester United- which club will be ideal for Ekitike

Both Newcastle United and Manchester United are very much in the early stages of their project. We have to wait and see how they can fare over the next few years.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Borussia Dortmund are interested in Hugo Ekitike.



The 19-year-old French striker's contract with Stade Reims expires in June 2024. Borussia Dortmund are interested in Hugo Ekitike.The 19-year-old French striker's contract with Stade Reims expires in June 2024. #BVB 🚨Borussia Dortmund are interested in Hugo Ekitike. 📝 The 19-year-old French striker's contract with Stade Reims expires in June 2024. #BVB 🟡⚫ https://t.co/wrclWV6UJt

It will be interesting to see what Ekitike decides on his future amid interest from some of the biggest clubs.

He must choose carefully if he wants to avoid becoming the next Anthony Martial rather than the next Kylian Mbappe.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit