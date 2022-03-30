Newcastle join Arsenal and Manchester United in race to sign 22-year-old striker: Reports

Newcastle United are the latest Premier League club to be linked with a move for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak with Arsenal and Manchester United also interested.

The Swedish striker is earning plaudits for his impressive stint at the Anoeta Stadium. The 22-year-old has scored 41 goals in 144 appearances for the La Liga side. He has attracted the attention of both Arsenal and Manchester United in recent months and it appears Newcastle have joined the race for the striker.

The Daily Mail (via CaughtOffside) reports that the Tyneside outfit are targeting the former Borussia Dortmund hitman as a new overhaul of the squad is set to ensue.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Sociedad won't let Alexander Isak leave the club for less than his €90m release clause.



Arsenal are interested in the striker.



(Source: #DeadlineDay Real Sociedad won't let Alexander Isak leave the club for less than his €90m release clause.Arsenal are interested in the striker.(Source: @mundodeportivo 🚨 Real Sociedad won't let Alexander Isak leave the club for less than his €90m release clause. 💰🇸🇪Arsenal are interested in the striker. (Source: @mundodeportivo) #DeadlineDay https://t.co/c2uIuDWzxI

The Magpies currently have Chris Wood and Callum Wilson at their disposal with regard to centre-forward options.

However, Wilson has sat most of this season out through a calf injury. Having joined for £27 million in January, the New Zealand striker has just one goal in ten appearances for Eddie Howe's side.

Isak could be a refreshing acquisition for a Premier League side that are starting to look up rather than down the table.

Having been taken over by a Saudi-led consortium back in October, the club were were faced with the prospect of relegation. They had not won a game until Eddie Howe took charge in November. The former Bournemouth manager has overseen a huge turnaround that has seen Newcastle rise from 19th to 14th in the league table.

Newcastle are now targeting European contention in the coming years. They will want to battle the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United not only in the transfer market but in the league.

Arsenal and Manchester United to be usurped by Newcastle in the pursuit of Alexander Isak

Isak is one of Europe's highly sought-after strikers

News that the Magpies have joined the race for the Swede will put the two Premier League giants on alert. Both Arsenal and United are targeting attacking reinforcements this summer, with a striker being a necessity.

Newcastle mean business following their takeover which makes them the richest club in world football. They now have the financial backing to go toe-to-toe with Arsenal and Manchester United. It could be a sign of things to come with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea having been the main foes in the market in recent years.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Alexander Isak created more chances (4), completed more dribbles (2/3) and created more big chances (1) than any of his teammates against Poland.



He did what he could. #Sweden Alexander Isak created more chances (4), completed more dribbles (2/3) and created more big chances (1) than any of his teammates against Poland.He did what he could. #POLSWE 🇸🇪 Alexander Isak created more chances (4), completed more dribbles (2/3) and created more big chances (1) than any of his teammates against Poland. He did what he could. #POLSWE #Sweden https://t.co/itd4AMNIn4

Isak may be enticed by the project on offer at St James' Park. The Magpies are rebuilding their squad and targeting big names. The Sociedad forward could find the opportunity to become part of the revolution at Tyneside hard to turn down.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar