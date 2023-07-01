Newcastle learn asking price for Real Madrid defender after failing with first offer: Reports

According to El Nacional, Newcastle United will have to pay €40 million if they are to sign Ferland Mendy from Real Madrid. The Premier League club have reportedly seen a €30 million bid rejected for the player.

Mendy is no longer an indispensable player for Los Blancos. This is because the Spanish giants already have Eduardo Camavinga as a makeshift left-back and Fran Garcia has also arrived at the club. To add to that, David Alaba, Nacho, and Antonio Rudiger can also play on the left side of the defense.

Newcastle made an initial €30 million offer for Mendy, however, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly wants €40 million to let him go.

Mendy joined Real Madrid back in 2019 and has since made 133 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists across competitions. He had an injury-plagued campaign last term, making only 28 appearances across competitions for the La Liga giants.

Joselu reacted to his Real Madrid move

Joselu has re-joined Los Blancos from Espanyol on a season-long loan. The striker is a product of the club's youth academies and made two appearances for the senior team before.

He scored 17 goals for Espanyol across competitions in 2022-23. However, as the club got relegated from La Liga, Joselu has now moved to the Spanish capital on loan. Speaking about his move, the Spaniard said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"I feel like a little kid. Being here changes everything. It's a dream for any footballer and I've had the chance to be here in the past. You always dream of coming home to a place where they treated me so well and that helped me go beyond my expectations. I'm delighted to be back here."

With Karim Benzema no longer at the club, Real Madrid are in need of a new leader in the attack. Joselu, a Spain international, could fill the void with great effect.

