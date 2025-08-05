Newcastle or Liverpool? Report reveals which club England international Marc Guehi prefers to join this summer

Marc Guehi would prefer a move to Liverpool over Newcastle United this summer, according to journalist Ed Aarons. The English defender has entered the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace, and is wanted by both the Magpies and the Reds.

The Merseyside club are looking to add more steel to their backline amid the uncertainties surrounding Ibrahima Konate's future. The French defender's contract also expires next summer, and he is yet to sign a new deal.

Liverpool have apparently identified Guehi as a possible replacement for Konate. The Englishman has been rock-solid for the Eagles in recent times and is highly rated in the Premier League.

Guehi is supposedly ready to see out his contract at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace reportedly want £40m to let him go, and turned down a £70m offer for the 25-year-old in January.

Newcastle United are apparently keeping a close eye on Guehi's situation. However, should the player end up leaving the Eagles, he would prefer to move to Anfield.

Interestingly, journalist Santi Aouna has added that Crystal Palace have rejected two bids from the Reds for Guehi. The player remains respectful towards the London side and will not force a move to the Merseyside club. Liverpool are apparently eyeing alternatives in the market at the moment.

Have Liverpool received a boost in their pursuit of Rodrygo Goes?

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes wants to join Liverpool this summer, despite interest from Arsenal, according to ESPN. The Brazilian forward is no longer wanted at Real Madrid at the moment, and could be on the move this summer.

The Gunners are eyeing Rodrygo as an option to improve their attack, but the player would prefer to wait for the Reds to make a move. The Merseyside club are in the market for a new left-forward following Luis Diaz's departure to Bayern Munich this summer.

Liverpool are long-term admirers of Rodrygo, and famously wanted to sign him before his move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Unfortunately, the deal didn't materialize and the Brazilian ended up with Los Blancos a year later.

However, the Premier League champions now have the golden chance to finally get their hands on the 24-year-old. Interestingly, the Reds remain heavily linked with a move for Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak this summer. As such, it is unclear if they would have the funds to sign Rodrygo, who could cost around €100m.

