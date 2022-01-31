Newcastle could loan moves for 2 Manchester United stars before transfer deadline: Reports

Newcastle United have identified Manchester United stars Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard as potential targets, according to a recent report by the Manchester Evening News. However, Newcastle won't be able to secure a loan deal for both stars in January as they can only sign one player on loan from United.

Since the start of January, Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has been linked away from United. The England international hasn't started a single Premier League game for the Red Devils this season. He has made just 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

For a player who is trying to secure a spot in the England national team for the Qatar World Cup, the game time that he is getting at United isn't enough. As a result, Lingard has been pushing for a move away from Old Trafford this winter transfer window.

Lingard was reportedly close to securing a move to Newcastle recently but United weren't happy with the financial terms offered by the Magpies. Eventually the deal fell off, which has only added misery to Lingard's plans to have more game time for the rest of the season.

Dean Henderson is also in a similar situation as the 24-year-old hasn't been getting enough game time this season. The England international made a total of 25 starts last season which saw a shift in the club's preferred choice for the goalkeeper's spot in the squad.

However, things have taken a U-turn this season as David de Gea has improved massively. The Spaniard has even been tagged by many as the best United player so far. This has limited Henderson's game time as he has made just four appearances in all competitions this season. As a result, the 24-year-old is looking for a possible exit before the winter transfer window closes.

United would be willing to let him go if Newcastle can agree to pay a loan fee to cover the wages of the star.

If the Magpies decide to make a loan deal for Henderson, then they won't be able to secure a loan deal for Lingard. This is because a club can only loan one player from another Premier League club.

However, with Lingard's contract with United is expiring in just six months. Hence, the Magpies could pay a transfer fee for the 29-year-old and sign him before the transfer window closes.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are having a busy winter transfer window

Manchester United and Newcastle United have so far had a busy winter transfer window.

This was the first transfer window for the Magpies since the recent change in ownership. Well, the owners have decided to back the club by signing some prominent stars to Eddie Howe's team. The likes of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes have all signed for the Magpies this January. Many experts believe the club will be doing more deals during deadline day.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #NUFC



Medical completed in two sessions, yesterday and today morning. Contract until 2026.



Fee: €40m plus €2m add ons. Bruno Guimarães from OL to Newcastle, done deal and here we go! Paperworks now signed in Belo Horizonte together with club director and his agents.Medical completed in two sessions, yesterday and today morning. Contract until 2026.Fee: €40m plus €2m add ons. Bruno Guimarães from OL to Newcastle, done deal and here we go! Paperworks now signed in Belo Horizonte together with club director and his agents. 🇧🇷 #NUFCMedical completed in two sessions, yesterday and today morning. Contract until 2026.Fee: €40m plus €2m add ons. https://t.co/DfxPIFy6cP

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been trying to offload some of their players to other clubs on loan deals. The likes of Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek have joined Rangers, Sevilla and Everton respectively on loan deals.

Edited by Aditya Singh