Newcastle make stunning player plus cash offer involving Bruno Guimaraes to sign Barcelona attacker: Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly made a made a stunning offer for Barcelona winger Raphinha. The Magpies are willing to offer €30 million in cash and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to lure the Brazilian winger back to the Premier League.

According to Gerard Romeo, Newcastle United are willing to do everything possible to land the Brazilian winger. They have made Raphinha their number one target and are willing to go toe-to-toe with any side interested in signing him.

The report adds that they are willing to offer their star player Guimaraes, who has been a target for the Blaugrana. The Premier League side are not looking for a straight swap and are willing to offer €30 million in cash as well.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle in January 2022 from Lyon and has been a revelation during his time in England.

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal have been linked with Raphinha this summer as well. Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on Raphinha, with Thomas Tuchel keen on working with the player he tried to sign at Stamford Bridge last summer.

Newcastle United target has no plans to leave Barcelona

Raphinha recently confirmed that he is aware of the interest in his services, but has no plans of leaving Barcelona. The Brazilian, who joined from Leeds United last summer, wants to continue at the Catalan side next season and stay until the end of his contract.

Raphinha was talking to Mundo Deportivo earlier this month when he said:

"I will continue at Barca next season and the one that comes, and the one that comes, I have many years of contract and I hope to fulfill those years and many more."

When asked about the club and the city, he added:

"Barcelona is a city that I love, Brazilians are very happy here. My first six months were difficult. It was a start to the season in which I scored few goals, few assists and did not have a direct role in the team. But then I began to adapt better, my teammates helped me a lot."

Raphinha went on to praise Xavi and said:

"We have a coach who perfectly knows the way Barcelona play, someone who knows the club perfectly. Xavi knew what he could do with this group."

The La Liga giants paid £55 million to hijack's Raphinha transfer after Chelsea had already agreed a deal with Leeds United.

Poll : 0 votes