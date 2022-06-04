Newcastle and Manchester United locked in talks over 25-year-old: Reports

Newcastle are continuing talks with Manchester United over the transfer of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, according to reports.

Following successful loan spells at Sheffield United, the England shot-stopper was expected by many to usurp David de Gea as the Red Devils' number one.

Henderson signed a five-year contract in 2020 to stay at Old Trafford but the 25-year-old has few opportunities to impress due to De Gea's excellent form. The Manchester United youth academy graduate played just eight times across the campaign and failed to make a single Premier League appearance.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC 🗣 Samuel Luckhurst: “He [Dean Henderson] wants the Newcastle deal done early and there's been no indication so far that he should hang around. United are looking at options to replace him (Bachmann, Darlow) — He's a man in a hurry.” [men] 🗣 Samuel Luckhurst: “He [Dean Henderson] wants the Newcastle deal done early and there's been no indication so far that he should hang around. United are looking at options to replace him (Bachmann, Darlow) — He's a man in a hurry.” [men]

The United keeper's lack of game time has led to him dropping out of Gareth Southgate's England squad. Henderson will surely be looking to move away ahead of this year's World Cup in Qatar.

According to Caught Offside, the Red Devils are in talks with Newcastle, who are set for a huge summer in the transfer market following their big-money takeover in October of 2021. The report also claims that the player is eager to leave Old Trafford following an incredibly disappointing couple of seasons.

90min claims that Henderson has agreed to personal terms with the Tyneside club, as the Magpies negotiate a deal for under £20 million.

Jose Enrique urges Newcastle to buy Manchester United goalkeeper

Former Spanish defender Jose Enrique, who played for the Toon Army 129 times across four seasons, has advised his former side to sign the Red Devils' reserve shot-stopper.

Speaking to Genting Casino (as per The Chronicle), Enrique stated:

“I would definitely sign Dean Henderson. I’ve said I like him a lot in the past. He’s a great goalkeeper."

“(Martin) Dubravka is doing well but Henderson would be a good fit in the long run and Newcastle’s back-ups aren’t good enough at the moment. Henderson will be looking for a move too as with the form De Gea is in now, he’s not going to play.”

The Magpies are chasing a new goalkeeper this summer, with Karl Darlow set to leave and Martin Dubravka losing form towards the back end of the season.

New United manager Erik ten Hag looks set to oversee a squad overhaul over the next few months. Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard have already confirmed they will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of June.

