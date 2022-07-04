Newcastle open talks to sign ex-Manchester United star: Reports

Newcastle United have opened talks with former Manchester United and England playmaker Jesse Lingard, who is currently a free agent.

Lingard recently saw his contract expire at Old Trafford after a 22-year association with the Red Devils following a disappointing campaign in which he scored just twice in 22 Premier League appearances.

According to The Mirror, as per Newcastle World, the Magpies have contacted the 29-year-old's representatives over a potential move. Having missed out on the player in the January window, Eddie Howe will be keen on snapping up Lingard this time.

Transfer News @B2BTransferNews Newcastle are still hopeful they can sign Jesse Lingard this summer despite the former Manchester United star holding talks with both Tottenham and Everton. #NUFC Newcastle are still hopeful they can sign Jesse Lingard this summer despite the former Manchester United star holding talks with both Tottenham and Everton. #NUFC https://t.co/2Vyv6uhCKK

West Ham are also interested in signing the attacking midfielder, who enjoyed an incredibly successful loan spell with the Hammers during the second half of the 2020/21 season.

The report also claims that Newcastle will need to see off interest from the likes of Tottenham and Everton if they want to secure Lingard's signature. The former Manchester United man is desperate to be a part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Qatar World Cup later this year.

The mega-rich Tyneside club have signed three defensive players this summer and will be keen to improve their attacking options for the upcoming campaign.

everton_transfer_news @ProdsToffee )



Lingard has said he's willing to join Everton but as a last resort ( 🤮)



#EFC / #Lingard Jesse Lingard wants £150,000k/week contract. Everton maybe more willing to meet his demands than West Ham who have more tighter pay structure.( @footyinsider247 Lingard has said he's willing to join Everton but as a last resort ( @SunEverton 🤮) Jesse Lingard wants £150,000k/week contract. Everton maybe more willing to meet his demands than West Ham who have more tighter pay structure.(@footyinsider247 🌖🌕)Lingard has said he's willing to join Everton but as a last resort (@SunEverton 🌕🤮)#EFC / #Lingard https://t.co/VT3cmzxWwZ

Pundit "surprised" Jesse Lingard didn't leave Manchester United last summer

Former Tottenham and Scotland full-back Alan Hutton recently spoke of his surprise that Lingard didn't join West Ham last summer following his excellent loan spell at the London Stadium.

The midfielder barely started in the Premier League last term, and Hutton claims Lingard could still make the World Cup squad if he makes the right move soon.

Terry Flewers @terryflewers #whufc Jesse Lingard reportedly has told Everton and West Ham he wants £150,000-a-week deal to join. #efc Jesse Lingard reportedly has told Everton and West Ham he wants £150,000-a-week deal to join. #efc #whufc

The retired defender told Football Insider:

"There’s not getting away from it he’s on the outskirts of the England team but knowing there’s a WC coming up, if he can get the right move, go back to the form that we know he’s capable of, he might be in within a slim shout of making the squad.

“He’s shown enough to David Moyes of what he’s capable of when he was on loan. I thought he was outstanding. The biggest surprise for me was that he didn’t move then and he decided to go back to Manchester United because we knew his time was going to be limited on the pitch. It was always going to be difficult for him.

“I think West Ham are going in the right direction at this moment in time, you look at the likes of Bowen, Antonio, they’re trying to add to that. If they can bring Lingard into the equation as well it’s a different type of player to bring in to the team."

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far