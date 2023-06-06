Newcastle owners could work with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Benzema as they acquire stakes in 4 Saudi clubs - Reports

Newcastle United have recently received a big boost as their owners, Saudi Public Investment Fund, have taken over four Saudi Pro League clubs. The Saudi PIF have recently acquired Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal and Al Ahli.

As per a report in GOAL, the acquisition could now help Newcastle United owners work with Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al Nassr. Moreover, they could also get to work with the likes of Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema, who have been linked with Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, respectively.

PIF released a statement on Monday, which read:

"As part of today's announcement of the Sport Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project, four Saudi clubs - Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Hilal - have been transformed into companies, each of which is owned by PIF and non-profit foundations for each club."

It continued:

"PIF's ownership in the clubs' companies represent 75 per cent in each club, while their respective non-profit foundations hold 25 per cent ownership of each club. The transfer of the four clubs will unleash various commercial opportunities, including investment, partnership and sponsorships across numerous sports."

PIF's move sees them take control of all five clubs and GOAL claim that it could lead to a multi-club structure, with the Magpies sitting at the top.

Newcastle United rebuff claims of Cristiano Ronaldo joining them

Newcastle United qualified for next season's UEFA Champions League, but even before they had their spot confirmed, Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with the Magpies.

Marca, AS and several other publications claimed that PIF had given Ronaldo an option to join Newcastle United if they qualify for Europe. However, Eddie Howe was quick to rebuff the claims.

He told Sky Sports:

“That kind of speculation has been there from day one since the takeover, really. Naturally everyone has then assumed the biggest names in world football will be going to Newcastle. Now we’ve not recruited that way. I think financially, we can’t recruit that way at the moment, but also we have to bring the right people and the right players into the group."

He added:

“I will say the transfer market is such a complex decision, you can’t just pick a name and bring them in. There’s got to be a lot of thought going into what we’re doing both financially and looking at the players.”

Ronaldo has confirmed that he will be at Al Nassr next season and has no plans of leaving Saudi Arabia.

