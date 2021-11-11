Newcastle plotting audacious January swoop for out-of-favor Manchester United star - Reports

According to reports, Manchester United's goalkeeper Dean Henderson could be on his way to Newcastle United on January 2022. The 24-year-old has found it hard to make his mark for the Red Devils, especially with the presence of David de Gea in the squad.

Dean Henderson has made just one appearance for Manchester United this season. It came in a 1-0 loss to West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Since the PIF takeover at Newcastle United in October this year, there has been a lot of anticipation for big changes in the squad. This could see the Magpies swoop in for Dean Henderson from Manchester United.

utdreport @utdreport @ChrisWheelerDM] Newcastle are understood to be one of the options for Dean Henderson in January, but #mufc are unlikely to allow him to leave mid-season #mulive Newcastle are understood to be one of the options for Dean Henderson in January, but #mufc are unlikely to allow him to leave mid-season #mulive [@ChrisWheelerDM]

The change in ownership at Newcastle United has already seen Eddie Howe replace Steve Bruce as manager. New players are expected to arrive in January as well.

Manchester United reluctant to sell Dean Henderson in January amid Newcastle United rumors

Dean Henderson has played just one game this season for Manchester United

Despite Dean Henderson making just one appearance this season, Manchester United are reluctant to sell him in January.

David de Gea has been in sublime form for the Red Devils this season. The Spaniard has made 33 saves in the Premier League in the current campaign. However, he recently let in two easy goals against Atalanta and Manchester City.

These mistakes, along with the requirement of an injury backup, could see Dean Henderson not get his desired move in January. This could also see him make the starting lineup, but he has got more competition now.

Tom Heaton, from Aston Villa, has returned to Manchester United over the summer. He would also be competing for the spot, making Henderson's position more vulnerable.

Henderson could have gotten more game time in domestic cups like the EFL Cup and FA Cup. However, the Red Devils exited the EFL Cup early, and the FA Cup is yet to begin for Premier League clubs.

utdreport @utdreport @ChrisWheelerDM] twitter.com/utdreport/stat… utdreport @utdreport @ChrisWheelerDM] Dean Henderson wants to leave #mufc at the end of the season if he cannot reclaim his spot from David de Gea. He accepts he is unlikely to leave in January #mulive Dean Henderson wants to leave #mufc at the end of the season if he cannot reclaim his spot from David de Gea. He accepts he is unlikely to leave in January #mulive [@ChrisWheelerDM] Dean Henderson would prefer to stay at #mufc but fears his career is in danger of stagnating #mulive Dean Henderson would prefer to stay at #mufc but fears his career is in danger of stagnating #mulive [@ChrisWheelerDM] twitter.com/utdreport/stat…

We will have to wait until January to see whether Manchester United will let Dean Henderson go. However, if appearances continue to be scarce for the England international, he might want to force a move out.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Newcastle United will be a good option for him, as staying in the Premier League can be good for his England aspirations.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh