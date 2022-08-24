Newcastle United agree staggering €75 million deal to sign 22-year-old attacker: Reports

Newcastle United have agreed to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for a deal worth €75 million, according to Spanish regional daily El Diario Vasco.

Newcastle have had a comparatively silent transfer window despite being acquired by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund earlier this year. They have signed Sven Botman and Nick Pope for a combined sum of around €50 million, while Matt Targett's loan move from Aston Villa has been made permanent.

The Magpies, though, are determined to further strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes on September 1. Signing a new striker is said to be a top priority for them.

Eddie Howe's side were linked with a move for 20-year-old striker Hugo Etikite earlier in the window. However, the Frenchman joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on an initial loan instead.

Real Sociedad's Isak is another player Newcastle have been credited with serious interest in this summer. And with just around a week left in the window, it appears the Premier League club are prepared to break the bank to sign him.

In fact, the Tyneside outfit have struck a deal with Sociedad to sign Isak for a whopping sum of €70 million, according to the aforementioned source. The La Liga club could pocket another €5 million after add-ons.

Sociedad will also be entitled to 10% of the fee if the Magpies sell the 22-year-old in the future, as per the report. They have deemed the offer acceptable and the player now appears to be on his way to St. James' Park.

Matteo Moretto @MatteMoretto twitter.com/relevo/status/… Relevo @relevo



Bombazo: Isak al Newcastle por 70 millones de euros. La cláusula era de 90. Info @diariovasco

Isak has a €90 million release in his contract with Sociedad, according to Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto. The deal with Newcastle will nevertheless make it the most expensive sale in the club's history.

The Sweden international will also leapfrog Joelinton as the most expensive signing in the Premier League side's history. Howe, though, will be delighted to add him to his ranks.

How has Newcastle target Isak fared for Sociedad?

Sociedad signed Isak from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for €10 million in 2019. The Swede has since been a key player for the Spanish club, making 132 appearances across all competitions.

Isak found the back of the net 44 times and provided eight assists for his teammates in those matches. However, he is now said to be on his way out of the La Liga club.

Sociedad are tipped to bring in a new forward after the 22-year-old's completes his move to Newcastle.

