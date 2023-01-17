Newcastle United begin talks to sign Barcelona star: Reports 

Newcastle United have reportedly begun talks to sign Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay on loan this month. The Dutchman's contract with the Blaugrana expires at the end of the season, and he has fallen down the pecking order.

Depay, 28, joined Barca as a free agent after his contract with Lyon expired in 2021. He has made 42 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists. However, this season has been blighted by injury issues, appearing just four times, scoring one goal.

The Dutch forward has been linked with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid. But it appears Newcastle are knocking on the door to lure the frontman to St James' Park.

According to Football Insider, talks have begun between the Magpies and Barca over Depay joining the Premier League club on loan this month. His former side PSV Eindhoven are another team being touted with interest.

Yet, Depay may be enticed by the project Eddie Howe has overseen on Tyneside since succeeding Steve Bruce in November 2021. Newcastle are flying high in third place in the Premier League table.

They look increasingly likely to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in its current format. Depay has plenty of experience to offer a Magpies side that are enjoying a memorable campaign.

Barcelona are reportedly assessing the legality to re-sign former striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea

While Depay may depart Barcelona this month, they may be considering the return of Aubameyang, who only left the Nou Camp last summer. The Gabonese striker joined Chelsea for £10 million.

However, he has endured a miserable spell at Stamford Bridge, scoring just three goals and providing an assist in 17 games across competitions. He seems unhappy with his situation as he has started the Blues' last six games on the bench.

According to the Telegraph, Barcelona are interested in luring Aubameyang back to the club this month. FIFA rules state that the Gabonese can only play for either the La Liga side or Chelsea this season.

There is a feeling that Barca will not be able to re-sign him because of a ruling in the licensing system of the Spanish FA (RFEF). It states that players who had their license canceled cannot obtain a new one of the same club in the same season.

The Blaugrana are studying whether this will apply to their former striker. He joined Chelsea on a two-year deal last summer.

