Newcastle United considering move for Liverpool target before deadline day - Reports

As the transfer window draws to a close, Liverpool could reportedly be dealt a fresh blow as Newcastle United are said to be closing in on Mohamed Simakan, one of the targets for the Merseyside heavyweights.

As reported by Sky Sports earlier in the week, the Reds hold interest in the RB Leipzig defender as they try to find a replacement for Joel Matip. But Newcastle, according to MailSport, are considering a move for the 24-year-old.

Injuries to Sven Botman and veteran Jamaal Lascelles have depleted the Magpies' backline. Meanwhile, their trusted center-back Fabian Schar is also serving a suspension after being sent off in their previous outing.

Their center-back options have now trickled down to full-back duo Emil Krafth and Dan Burn slotting in as makeshift options. Hence, there's little confusion over why Eddie Howe is eager to bring in an established stopper.

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi has been Newcastle's choice for a while now, however, with the London club already losing the services of Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen, it looks unlikely they'll part ways with the English defender.

Simakan could be a capable alternative if Howe fails to secure the signature of Guehi.

Meanwhile, for Liverpool, this has been a transfer window to forget so far. Every player the club has been linked with has either refused to join the Reds or signed for another club.

Arne Slot will be hoping that Simakan isn't just another name on that infamous list. With Joel Matip's exit and rumors of Joe Gomez departing, their backline will need some serious depth going into the 2024-25 season.

Liverpool receive "green light" for two major defensive additions - Reports

Despite not signing a single senior player earlier in the window, Liverpool could be close to landing a double deal to strengthen their backline. According to Liverpool Echo, the club are eyeing a move for Ecuadorian center-back Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen.

With Atletico Madrid's focus shifting to securing a loan deal for Barcelona's Clement Lenglet, the Reds might have a clear path to signing Hincapie, who is eager for a new challenge. Leverkusen are holding out for a £50 million fee, and Liverpool could seal the deal before the deadline.

Adding to the defensive reinforcements, Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia is also on the verge of joining the EPL giants. The Georgian goalkeeper has reportedly agreed to a move that would see him remain at Valencia on loan for the current season before joining the Merseyside club next summer.

According to Superdeporte, the final details are being ironed out, with an official announcement expected soon.

