Newcastle United eye move for 27-year-old Manchester United star - reports

Newcastle United are interested in signing Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, as per Football Insider.

Shaw's contract is set to expire next summer, although the Red Devils do have the option of a 12-month extension.

However, the English defender has been displaced by Tyrell Malacia in the Manchester United XI at the start of the season under new manager Erik ten Hag.

He has made five appearances in all competitions and Newcastle are now keeping tabs on his situation at Old Trafford.

The Magpies will monitor developments over his situation and could make a potential offer in January. Manchester United may be tempted by a cut-price deal.

Shaw went into the 2021-22 season off the back of an impressive UEFA European Championships in the summer with England.

He impressed for the Three Lions and was a standout performer for Gareth Southgate's side.

And he still finished Euro 2020 with three assists and a goal in the final.

However, his performances for the Red Devils following that tournament have been unconvincing.

The Englishman made 27 appearances in all competitions last season, providing five assists.

Newcastle currently boast three left-backs in Matty Targett, Jamal Lewis and Paul Dummett.

Eddie Howe has overseen a rebuild of the Tyneside club and may view Shaw as an improvement on his current options.

The Magpies currently sit seventh in the league, trailing sixth-placed Manchester United by just one point having played one game more.

Manchester United may be reluctant to let Shaw leave

Shaw is still one of the Red Devils' best defenders

Despite Shaw's recent struggles at Old Trafford, the English left-back is still one of the best full-backs in the league when at his best.

He arrived at the Red Devils from Southampton in 2014 for £33.75 million and has gone on to make 218 appearances for the Red Devils.

Malacia had started the campaign off in fine form but has come off the boil in Manchester United's two last outings.

He disappointed in the 6-3 derby to defeat to neighbors Manchester City on October 2.

The Dutch left-back was then at fault for Omonia Nicosia's opener in Ten Hag's side's 3-2 comeback in the Europa League on October 6.

Shaw was excellent when he came on. Instantly, there was a key difference from the first half, Shaw was much more direct than Malacia in the first few minutes of the 2nd half.



Shaw was excellent when he came on. Instantly, there was a key difference from the first half, Shaw was much more direct than Malacia in the first few minutes of the 2nd half.

Shaw overlaps, takes a defender with him, gives Rashford more space who gets a shot off.

Shaw came on in both of those games and was more assured and there was an improvement on the left-hand side of the Red Devils' defense.

Ten Hag may see an opportunity to cash in on the English full-back but he should be wary that aside from Malacia, there are not many other suitable replacements.

