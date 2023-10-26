Newcastle United eye surprise move for Manchester United star with Sandro Tonali set to be banned for 10 months - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly weighing up a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay as Sandro Tonali's replacement.

According to The Athletic, the Magpies may move for McTominay if Tonali's ban for breaching Italian betting regulations is 10 months as expected. The Tyneside giants' summer signing is set to miss the rest of the season and Euro 2024.

Thus, Newcastle could turn their attention to McTominay who is enjoying a rare opportunity in Erik ten Hag's starting XI as of late. The 26-year-old has popped up with vital goals, including a last-gasp brace in a 2-1 comeback win against Brentford (October 7).

However, McTominay's future at Manchester United is still up in the air as he was linked with a departure in the summer. West Ham United failed with a £30 million bid for the Scotland international while Newcastle and Bayern Munich were also interested.

Eddie Howe may reignite the Magpies' interest in the Red Devils' academy graduate. He's bagged three goals in eight games across competitions this season and has two years left on his contract.

Ten Hag still values McTominay and recently said he was an example for his teammates (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"McTominay's attitude is an example for everyone. Team mentality, not single player mentality."

It remains to be seen if Manchester United are willing to sell McTominay to a potential fellow top-four rival. He's proving to be an asset for Ten Hag this season.

Newcastle star Alexander Isak reportedly rejected Manchester United before moving to St James' Park

The Red Devils wanted Alexander Isak last year.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reported in August 2022 that Alexander Isak snubbed a move to Manchester United. The Swedish striker was at Real Sociedad and many European clubs had taken notice of his fine form at Reale Arena.

The Red Devils tabled a lucrative offer for Isak, 24, but his agency advised the player to turn it down. He instead joined Newcastle in a £63 million including add-ons deal.

Isak has been a massive hit at St James' Park, bagging 17 goals and three assists in 39 games across competitions. He's started this season strongly with six goals in eight Premier League games, sitting joint-fourth in the goalscoring charts.

Manchester United instead headed into the 2022-23 campaign with Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial as their center-forward options. However, Marcus Rashford was often forced to play in the striker's role.

Ronaldo left Old Trafford in November 2022 and Rasmus Hojlund has since become the Red Devils' new frontman. The Dane joined from Atalanta in the summer for £72 million.